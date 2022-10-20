Growing up in Toronto, Sophie Jaques never pictured herself playing Division I ice hockey in the U.S., much less hoisting the NCAA national championship trophy in April as the 2022 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Defender of the Year.

Yet, that’s where then-senior Jaques found herself after a prolific 2021-22 season, and she was faced with a decision after graduating magna cum laude in civil engineering the following month.

Where the driving factor for most to return might have been in the chance to repeat a national championship run, Jaques had just made history off the ice as well, becoming Ohio State’s first Arthur Ashe Jr. Sport Scholar of the Year for excellence in academics, athletics and service. It was clear to Jaques her motivation came from both on the ice and in the classroom, as she pursues a master’s in civil engineering.

“Here at Ohio State, the great opportunities to pursue a master’s, I’m on a fellowship in my graduate program, which is getting the best of both worlds athletically and academically,” Jaques said. “It’s an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

While Jaques tallied 59 points — the second-highest single-season total by any defensemen in NCAA history — and helped lead the Buckeyes to the program’s first national championship, she found her time being spent off the ice as well.

Jaques is a volunteer with the 2nd & 7 foundation in Columbus, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting reading by providing free books and positive role models to kids in need while encouraging young athletes of the community to pay it forward, according to its website.

“2nd & 7th is a really great program for helping underprivileged youth. Getting knowledge out there and just sharing the opportunities out there at the collegiate level,” Jaques said. “Keeping kids in school, and I think that’s the goal with the program is seeing what a day is like as a student-athlete and the opportunities that university provides you.”

In addition to volunteering in Columbus’ surrounding communities, Jaques also served as the co-vice president of SHEROS, a student organization dedicated to providing a safe space where female student-athletes can learn and develop the skills to help them lead successful lives in the future, according to its website. Jaques currently serves as their treasurer leader.

“Building the Black community and making sure it’s a safe space here on campus as well as trying to inspire youth to pick up sports that may have historically been predominantly white, so just sharing that knowledge and experience,” Jaques said.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it’s been rewarding to watch Jaques grow since stepping into the program as a freshman in 2018.

“To see her progress into this leader, not just because she’s good, but just because of who she is, and she always does the right thing when people aren’t watching,” Muzerall said. “To see her develop over the years has been truly and selfishly rewarding.”

Muzerall said she remembers a time before Jaques was a highly touted recruit and a young player still finding her bearings entering Ohio State athletics.

“Not as highly recruited as some would think when she was in high school, never made a U18, never made a Canadian national team — she came in here very quiet,” Muzerall said. “To look at this kid that was underrated, undervalued and to be the best defensive player in the whole country, she’s put in a lot of effort and time.”

Despite being underrecruited, Jaques’ impact on the ice was felt almost immediately in her freshman campaign with the Buckeyes, leading all Ohio State rookies in points, assists and goals, finishing sixth overall on the team for the season.

Jaques’ play on the ice only progressed with each season, and, despite leading the team in points, has proven to be the furthest thing from selfish, as she led the Buckeyes with 38 assists and blocked a team-high 44 shots in their championship run.

Muzerall said Jaques’ success on and off the ice over the years is a testament to the work she puts in when nobody is watching.

“Her work ethic in practice, her work ethic away from practice, in the classroom and in the community, I mean people just want to follow,” Muzerall said. “I think it’s very powerful the way she just holds herself.”

Upon her return to Ohio State this season, Jaques found early success, logging three goals and two assists over the span of four games.

Jaques said she is grateful for the accomplishments, but is focused on playing out her last season at Ohio State.

“From not even making the national tournament my freshman year to winning the national championship my senior year, I think the growth here has been unbelievable,” Jaques said. “Just the amount of great people that have come through this program that I have developed relationships with has been amazing.”