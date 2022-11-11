Daniel Raim’s acclaimed 2022 documentary “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” will be shown at the Columbus Museum of Art at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, concluding the Columbus Jewish Film Festival.

With narration by Jeff Goldblum, the film chronicles the making of Norman Jewison’s famous musical film “Fiddler on the Roof,” which reached its 50th anniversary in 2021. The screening will be followed by a discussion with actress Neva Small, who plays the role of Chava in the original film.

Emily Schuss, the festival director at the Jewish Community Center for Greater Columbus, said “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” is a comprehensive documentary consisting of interviews with Jewison as well as musicians who worked on the original film, like composer John Williams.

Carol Glassman, the film festival co-chair, said through behind the scenes footage and stills not yet been seen by the public, the documentary captures Jewison’s quest to recreate the 1964 stage musical “Fiddler on the Roof” is based on.

“It becomes an exploration of how the experience of making ‘Fiddler’ deepens Norman Jewison as an artist,” Glassman said. “The movie is so uplifting, and you can see how much love went into making this film.”

The history and culture of the Jewish community is at the center of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and Glassman said the film reminds her of her childhood.

“Jewish people have suffered persecution, we’ve had to move, we’ve had to change, we’ve had to adapt, we’ve had to move forward,” Glassman said.

Glassman, whose grandparents immigrated from Russia, said everything in Jewison’s film is illustrated in the title of the main song, “Tradition.”

“To revive this film by making this documentary, it shows that tradition is not lost,” Glassman said. “People do still want to know about their grandparents.”

Glassman said the documentary will resonate with non-Jewish people as well, since the original film, at its core, is about the value of family and where one comes from.

“I’ve been listening to this story and watching it on the stage since I was a little girl, and it always resonates,” Glassman said.

Schuss said the story of the character of the fiddler is relevant in today’s world as it addresses anti-semitisim throughout history, from biblical times when Jewish people were slaves to the present day.

“Currently, anti-semitisim is on the rise again, so the more we can bring notice to it, the better,” Schuss said.

A concern with the rise in antisemtism comes after Ye — formerly known as Kayne West — posted a now removed antisemitic tweet in which he said “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Following the tweet, members of the neo-Nazi group, the Goyim Defense League, hung banners with the message “Kayne is right about the Jews” over a Los Angeles freeway Oct. 22.

Beyond covering the film’s exploration of the Jewish experience, Glassman said the upcoming screening of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” is a big party, consisting of a traditional reception after the film with Jewish food.

“If I had to say one thing about the film, it’s a glorious celebration of life,” Glassman said.

Glassman said she believes the story of “Fiddler on the Roof” will never be outdated.

“We all have a fiddler on our roof,” Glassman said. “Somebody that plays a little music and tells us, you know, the times are changing, but we gotta stay true to who we are.”

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” will culminate the 18th run of the Jewish Film Festival in Columbus, which started Oct. 23. Tickets are $25 and are open for purchase online.