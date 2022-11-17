Signs of leadership can shine through moments of adversity, and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud showed just that in Ann Arbor last season.

Then-No. 5 Michigan defeated then-No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 in Stroud’s first season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback in 2021. After the game, Stroud said he was “still proud of my guys.”

“I know people probably hate me for it, but at the end of the day, I know deep down in my heart I’ve put everything,” Stroud said. “Just know that I love this team. I love Ohio State. I love Buckeye Nation. I know every single day I’m going to keep grinding just to get this win back.”

Stroud and Ohio State will get their chance at redemption against Michigan Nov. 26, this time at home inside Ohio Stadium in Columbus as one of the Buckeyes’ six captains.

Finishing last season as a Heisman Trophy finalist and with a 48-45 victory in the Rose Bowl, expectations have built around Stroud and Ohio State to elevate to higher standards in 2022. Stroud remains in the race for college football’s top recognition, but he said what makes Ohio State special is how “resilient” the Buckeyes are.

“We don’t really listen to the outside noise,” Stroud said. “We do it for our brother, and we always say that before we go out. It’s just, ‘I’m doing everything. I’m putting my body on the line, put my heart on the line, my head, whatever the case may be just for my brother.’”

This season, Stroud could return to the stage among Heisman finalists as he entered November among college football’s passing efficiency, touchdowns and yards leaders.

During Ohio State’s game at Northwestern Nov. 5, strong winds and sporadic rain forced Stroud and the Buckeyes to rely on running the football, which saw Stroud rush for a career-high 79 yards. Head coach Ryan Day said he praised Stroud for his ability to “find ways to win.”

“Listen, it’s no secret he’s a Heisman Trophy contender,” Day said. “There’s a lot of expectations, but to go into the game with just the goal of the win and to play tough the way he did says a lot about who he is, and his leadership and his demeanor meant a lot.”

Ohio State has relied on maintaining “competitive stamina” and brotherhood among Buckeyes this season, Day said.

Stroud often leads pregame huddles and voices encouragement for his teammates, and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said his quarterback provides a boost to those around him.

“He’s going to gather us together, give us a little message, give us confidence going into the second half and perform to the best of our abilities,” Harrison said. “Having a leader like C.J. really helps the whole team go. I don’t know where we would be without him.”

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also pointed to the game Nov. 5 at Northwestern in which Stroud ran for more yards than he passed in unfavorable weather conditions. He said “it’s huge” for Stroud to demonstrate he’ll do what it takes for Ohio State to prevail when the clock reaches zeros.

“That just goes back to C.J. being a real leader and knowing what he needs to do in certain situations,” Egbuka said. “He wants to sling it downfield and stuff like that, but when the weather is permitting that, C.J. is able to run and gain us a lot of yards, so just being able to do that is just a testament to his leadership and knowing what his role is.”

Stroud is playing for a greater purpose this fall, dedicating this season to the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when hit by a dump truck in April.

With so much surrounding the magnitude of Ohio State’s next game against Michigan and the Buckeyes’ season expectations overall, Stroud has stepped into a leadership role greater than last season. Despite “what everybody’s saying” and the pressure, Stroud said he’s helping the Buckeyes to “focus on each other.”

“Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so really trying to help our team with not having any expectations,” Stroud said. “I think if we reach our team goals, all our personal goals will be accomplished.”