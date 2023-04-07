LGBTQ+ students looking for a place to build community and celebrate authenticity can find it Friday at the second annual Gaypril Gala.

The Center for Belonging and Social Change will host the semi-formal dance and performance showcase, free and open to both LGBTQ+ students and allies at the Fawcett Center. Ari Grubaugh, CBSC’s coordinator for belonging and social support, said the event is like an LGBTQ+ prom and semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required.

“Not all LGBTQ+ people get the proms maybe they wanted, and maybe they didn’t dress how they really wanted to at the time, and so that’s kind of an opportunity for that,” Grubaugh said.

Grubaugh said while this event is targeted toward undergraduate LGBTQ+ students, all students and allies are also welcome.

“Anyone is welcome to join us assuming they are affirming of these identities, as it’s a space for them,” Grubaugh said.

Grubaugh said there will be a student performance showcase during the gala; however, registration to sign up to perform is closed.

“This is performers who are LGBTQ+ identified, that want to perform for the group, and so we’re very open on what that performance looks like,” Grubaugh said.

Jayden Messer, a graduate assistant at CBSC and a masters student in higher education and student affairs who uses they/them pronouns, said they hope this event helps students to connect with other members of the community at Ohio State.

“I hope that students will get a chance to make new friends and feel a connection to the broader LGBTQ+ community, as well as getting to see other ways they can get involved with the center and the community throughout the year,” Messer said.

Grubaugh said this event is important because it gives LGBTQ+ students a space of their own.

“I do think it’s so important to make designated space just for LGBTQ+ students,” Grubaugh said. “You know, there aren’t a lot of spaces and opportunities like this all the time, all over the place.”

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. and will include a buffet dinner.