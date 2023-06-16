Columbus Police are continuing their search for Amina Aljah-Omar, an Ohio State student reported missing on Saturday evening in south Columbus.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was reported missing by her sister Saturday evening, according to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert during a Wednesday press conference, and is believed to be in danger due to what her family believes to be a mental health crisis.

Albert said detectives obtained video surveillance from a BP gas station located at 1091 S High St., which showed Alhaj-Omar inside the establishment around 3:55 a.m Saturday, carrying two knives. She did not leave the property until around 6 a.m. that morning.

Police found Alhaj-Omar’s vehicle abandoned on Interstate 270 between I-71 and U.S. 23 on Monday. Albert said there is evidence the car may have been involved in a minor traffic crash, but there is no evidence that she was injured.

Police searched Olen Corporation’s Columbus plant Monday morning, which includes a large quarry where a report of a woman trespassing was made. Albert said the woman, who was later confirmed to be Alhaj-Omar, already left the area upon their arrival.

Albert said a search of the area was ongoing Wednesday utilizing drones and canines.

Alhaj-Omar is currently enrolled in summer classes at Ohio State and is a social work major at the graduate College of Social Work.

Albert said while Alhaj-Omar is not currently a threat to the public, anyone who sees her should not approach her and instead call 911.

“Our hearts go out to Amina Alhaj-Omar’s family and friends during this uncertain time. We are praying for her safe return and will assist law enforcement in any way possible,” University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email.

Kate Shields contributed to the reporting of this story.