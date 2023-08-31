A new club offering a safe space for LGBTQ+ students to build community and enjoy nature has taken root on campus.

Celebrating both the diversity of human identity and the beauty of the natural world, OUTdoors brings together students of all backgrounds to explore, connect and find solace within the embrace of nature. Morgan Chaddan, a third-year in biology and vice president of the club, said OUTdoors is not just an LGBTQ+ club, but one with an activity focus to get students outside.

“It’s a lot about visibility and letting people know we are here,” Chaddan said.

While a new club, Ali Khan, a second-year in psychology and club president, said there are many activities planned for the year including nature walks, visiting the zoo, going to Franklin Park Conservatory, volunteering at nature preservations and hiking at Hocking Hills.

Hayden Statmore, a second-year in biochemistry and club treasurer, said as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation advances nationwide, the need for community and safe spaces on campus increases.

In Ohio, House Bill 68, also known as the Enact Ohio Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act and House Bill 8, or the Enact the Parents’ Bill of Rights, have focused on limiting transgender children and discussions of sexuality in schools.

“Being different in any sort of circumstance can be isolating,” Statmore said. “It’s important to know there are other people like you, and at such a big school it can be daunting to find the right places and the right people.”

With no membership requirements or dues, OUTdoors aims to create a space where students can come and go when needed, Khan said.

Khan said he inherited the club from Ohio State graduate Justin Smith, and the executive board has many goals for its future including fundraising, expanding membership and planning larger-scale events like overnight camping.

Khan said he hopes to get many people involved in spreading awareness and enjoying their time together and is looking to collaborate with other clubs.

After a successful first meeting on Tuesday, OUTdoors will host biweekly meetings from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. in Hale Hall.