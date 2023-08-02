Like a flicker on the silver screen, the Wexner Center for the Arts’ future looks bright.

The hub of cinematic, visual and performing arts received more than $977,000 in funding through the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program, according to a July 20 press release.

Karen Simonian, the Wexner Center’s director of foundation and government relations, said the grant is essential for sustaining the center’s — and, by extension, the Columbus arts sector’s — ongoing recovery from COVID-19.

“The arts are just such a critical part of the state’s economy, a critical part of the state’s vibrancy,” Simonian said. “We’re all very grateful that the governor and the Ohio Department of Development recognize the importance of the arts and the cultural sector to the overall health and vitality of the state.”

Beyond general operations, grant funding will also support staff development, the press release states.

When Wexner Center employees are given opportunities to partake in professional development, it enables them to craft more shared experiences for Columbus residents and Ohioans at large, Simonian said.

“We are really looking at meeting community needs, whether that is expanding some programs in K-12 schools, or expanding programs in neighborhoods like Linden and the Hilltop,” Simonian said. “We work with military veterans and women who have experienced trauma. These are the kinds of programs that just require additional resources, more staff time to do.”

Since such programs are offered free of charge, Simonian said the $977,000 grant will be a game-changer in terms of broadening the center’s community engagement.

“It’s all wrapped up in this idea that we want anybody who’s interested to have access to the Wexner Center,” Simonian said. “We just want all kinds of avenues and all kinds of entry points into the arts.”

Substantial efforts to increase accessibility within the center’s walls are also being made, Helyn Marshall, an accessibility manager at the Wexner Center, said. Earlier this month, the Wexner Center finished developing a guide that outlines how to effectively write alternate “alt” text and image descriptions, Marshall said.

Both alt text and image descriptions communicate pictures’ subject matter in writing, Marshall said. She said their presence helps blind or visually impaired individuals, especially those who use screen readers, understand any image’s content.

“Alt text is telling you there’s a puddle of liquid on the floor in an image,” Marshall said. “And then image description is telling you that there’s a puddle of liquid on the floor, and it’s in the middle of the floor near a chair, and that puddle is orange juice. It just kind of fills it in a little bit more.”

Marshall said having a user-friendly guide on hand ensures the Wexner Center’s alt text(s) and image descriptions are as concise and consistent as possible. Being able to finalize the guide in July — which happens to be Disability Pride Month — felt extra special, she said.

“I’m so happy to contribute [to] it, and hopefully there is more coming in the next year,” Marshall said.

Additionally, Marshall said the center plans on acquiring a motorized scooter that can assist guests with mobility difficulties before its fall gallery opening Aug. 24.

The center’s principal goal going forward is continuing to captivate diverse audiences, Simonian said. Ohio State students are always welcome, she said.

“The artists that we’re presenting are artists who are working today, and they are responding to the issues of our time,” Simonian said. “So this work is really relatable, and I think it would really resonate with students in any field.”

Marshall agreed.

“We’ve got some exciting partnerships coming up that will change the way we interact with the spaces,” Marshall said. “So come check us out. And come back again and compare because it’ll be different the next time.”