Jack Sawyer said Aug. 17 he no longer wanted Ohio State’s defense to have to rely on the offense scoring 50-plus points and for them to be able to control the end result.

Ohio State put this statement to the test in its 23-3 win over Indiana Saturday in the season opener at Memorial Stadium.

The defense forced six Hoosier punts and caused four three-and-outs.

Led by graduate linebacker Steele Chambers, who notched six tackles — four of his own — the Buckeye defense did what Sawyer hoped they would.

Indiana’s first drive went three plays for 7 yards, ultimately shut down by the combination of sophomore safety Sonny Styles, junior defensive back J.T. Tuimoloau and Chambers.

Tuimoloau said it’s all about playing for your ‘brothers.’ Trusting each other is key to a successful defensive performance.

“Once we put the tunnel vision on and came within another, came within our family and our brotherhood, stepped up for one another, set our goals down and just be within the players,” Tuimoloau said.

The Hoosier’s next two possessions were more of the same.

Graduate safety Josh Proctor — a question mark for the “adjuster” position leading up to the game — opened eyes as he brought Indiana’s sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas down in harsh fashion. Proctor had four tackles and a pass breakup on the day.

“The game plan works,” Proctor said. “What we run, as long as we’re doing our job, there’s no problem that we can have.”

In Indiana’s first drive of the second quarter, it faced a fourth-and-7, forced by Styles. This set the Hoosiers up for a 42-yard field goal and made for their only score of the matchup.

“Today was a sneak peak. First day,” Tuimoloau said. “Still a lot of things to clean up on.”

In the second half, Indiana settled for 65 total yards, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Ohio State’s first score came just under eight minutes into the game — a 7-yard rush for six by senior running back Miyan Williams. Sandwiched in between its eventual second touchdown were two Jayden Fielding field goals.

Williams punched it in for another touchdown just before the fourth quarter, putting the Buckeyes up 20-3.

Overall, the Hoosiers allotted 153 total yards on 54 plays compared to the Buckeyes’ 380 total yards on 67 plays.

“As the silver bullets, we want to dominate,” Proctor said. “We want to come out and lead the game either way.”

Despite reaching more than double Indiana’s total yards, this is not the efficiency Ohio State is used to. Additionally, unanimous All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. only had two catches totaling 18 yards.