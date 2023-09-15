In their first-ever meeting, the No. 6 Buckeyes (2-0) will host Western Kentucky (2-0) at Ohio Stadium Saturday.

With new players and personnel from both teams meeting on the sidelines for the first time, the game plan for Saturday’s matchup may look different.

Based on the statistics, the upcoming game will be a showdown between Ohio State’s defense and Western Kentucky’s offense. However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said it is crucial that both sides of the ball play well, not just junior quarterback Kyle McCord.

“I think we all want to have a great week of work, and we all want to keep getting better,” Day said. “Now we’re getting into game three, so you want to keep building and growing. I think it’s a really important week for us.”

Defensively, the Buckeyes have reached historic numbers, allowing only 10 points in the past two games, the fewest points allowed by an Ohio State defense in the first two games since 2007, in which they gave up only 8 points against Youngstown State and Akron.

However, the Buckeyes will face a different test with unfamiliar territory and a knack for launching the ball in the air as they face Western Kentucky. Junior cornerback Jordan Hancock said the Buckeyes may face some difficulties as they go up against a pass-heavy team that releases the ball quickly, but they are confident in their ability to handle the challenge.

“It feels like a test, but every game is a test for us,” Hancock said. “So we’re just excited to show everybody.”

Western Kentucky boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Senior quarterback Austin Reed leads the Hilltoppers, ranked 12th in the country for passing yards per game with an average of 327.

It’s a number that’s not all that surprising, considering Reed led the nation in passing yards in 2022. He leads all active career leaders in passing yards and total offense per game in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In the Hilltoppers’ 30-point victory against Houston Christian, Reed connected with several receivers, including redshirt freshman Easton Messer, who led the pack with nine passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Messer is just one of 10 receivers who caught a pass Saturday.

Hancock said covering multiple receivers, such as Malachi Corley, a “smart, intelligent and athletic” junior, will require a lot of effort. He said the defense must tackle and wrap up their receivers to limit yards after catch.

Regardless, Reed may still look to make big plays down the field. Hancock said it is a prime opportunity for the secondary to show their talent.

“It’s gone be really nice; people on our team can make plays, we can kind of showcase the world just how talented we are,” Hancock said.

The intense matchup between Ohio State’s secondary and the Hilltoppers’ receivers is something to look out for.

The Buckeyes’ offense is another area to pay close attention to. Although it has not trounced teams as in the past, junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a breakout game against Youngstown State.

Harrison caught seven passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard reception from high school teammate and newly instated starting quarterback McCord. It was Harrison’s longest reception of his career.

Still, many bright spots remain on the other end.

Junior cornerback Denzel Burke grabbed the second interception of his career and the Buckeyes’ first of the season. Junior defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. recorded his first sack of the season, making it his first since week five of last season versus Michigan State.

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun recorded five solo tackles, tying a career-high, while defensive tackle Tyleik Williams tallied six.

However, Day said the game will present a “big challenge for our defensive line.” Western Kentucky will throw the ball more than their previous two opponents, which requires the defensive line to pressure the quarterback, he said.

So far, the Buckeye defense has struggled to get sacks, but Day said this game provides an opportunity to do so.

“If they’re not getting to the quarterback, he can hold onto it longer,” Day said. “They have to work together, so again, different approach this week than what we’ve seen in the last couple.”

Although Ohio State’s defense has played lights out, the Hilltoppers are not too far behind in terms of performance.

In just two games, they’ve forced six turnovers, with a defensive touchdown in both wins, earning them the nickname the “Turnover Tops.” However, Hancock said it will be up to the Buckeye defense to force the Hilltoppers to cough the ball up.

“Get turnovers, we really got to make turnovers,” Hancock said. “I feel like this is the game for that.”

Kickoff against Western Kentucky is set for 4 p.m. and will broadcast on Fox.