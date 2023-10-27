The Ohio State men’s hockey team is gearing up to face the Omaha Mavericks, led by seventh-year head coach Mike Gabinet, Friday and Saturday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a tie against Michigan in a loud Yost Ice Arena, which led to a shootout victory Saturday on the backs of goalie Logan Terness and shootout-goal-scoring forwards Ryan Gordon and Stephen Halliday.

A first-year forward, Gordon also scored his first career goal late in the third period to tie the game after assists from fellow first-year forwards Sam Deckhut and Thomas Weis.

“I couldn’t believe it went in and honestly, but when I turned and saw Scooter celebrating, that’s when I knew,” Gordon said.

Through five games, 16 Buckeyes have gotten on the scoresheet, including 10 goal scorers.

Most of this came after a 7-1 beatdown Friday night against Michigan. Head coach Steve Rohlik said he wanted a quick turnaround, and the two-game series presented a prime opportunity to do so.

The Buckeyes tied the Wolverines two apiece in overtime the following day.

“I thought we played a pretty good first half of the game, and then everything seemed to kind of go sideways here a little bit, but the communication after the game was right away,” Rohlik said. “We just talked about things we can control and get better at, and we were Saturday night.”

Rohlik said he was impressed with the bounce-back performance of starting goalie Terness. After giving up seven goals in the first matchup, Rohlik made 42 saves the following night.

“Everything seemed to bounce in the night before off our guys and in the net, off sticks and in the net,” Rohlik said. “For him to come back and do what he did on Saturday speaks pretty clearly of his resolve to come back and be the best he can be.”

Ohio State faces a 2-0 Omaha team coming off a rest week after beating Niagara, totaling 10 goals in both games while allowing only two.

The Buckeyes trail Omaha with a career record of 14-18-5 but have won their last six of seven games.

Quebec native and defenseman Joaquim Lemay is a player to look out for on the Mavericks. Lemay was named the week two National Collegiate Hockey Conference Defenseman of the Week after a one-goal, two-assist weekend.

Rohlik said he sees no difference in Big Ten play preparation versus non-Big Ten play preparation.

“We just got to continue to get better,” Rohlik said “We’re going on the road in Nebraska against a really good hockey team, and you know, you have to prepare the same way no matter where you play, especially at this level.”

The puck drops Friday, 8 p.m. EST, in Baxter Arena.