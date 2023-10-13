Under The Radar is a weekly film column that highlights underappreciated and overlooked movies of the past.

“Out of Sight” (1998)

Genre: Crime/Romance/Drama

Starring: George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Make room Romeo and Juliet; take a hike Harry and Sally; get to running Forrest and Jenny — you wannabes don’t know what cinematic chemistry is all about. These iconic couples could learn a thing or two from George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez in “Out of Sight.”

Jack Foley (George Clooney) has stuck up more banks than he can remember, yet no matter how many times he’s thrown in jail, he always finds a way back in the game. In his most recent bid, Foley escapes with no issues, but through plain bad luck is spotted — and even held at gunpoint — by federal marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez), who is ultimately unsuccessful in preventing Foley’s jailbreak.

Foley and Sisco share a fate-like moment of intimacy in the trunk of the getaway car, sprouting a flirtatious relationship that begins Sisco’s complicated efforts to put Foley back behind bars.

From diamond heists and prison fights to bar flirting and love affairs, “Out of Sight” is a nonstop joyride that is equal parts thrilling, funny and romantic.

Why “Out of Sight” is a Must-Watch

“Pulp Fiction” worshipers and “The Notebook” obsessives can finally find common ground snuggled up on a couch together watching “Out of Sight.” The heart-pounding criminal activity, low-level personalities and tough-talking cops take a back seat to the true driver of this film: romance and the power of flirtation.

Containing a sequence that holds a spot on my Mount Rushmore of romantic scenes due to its through-the-rough flirty tension, “Out of Sight” earns the “sexy” stamp of approval without needing to resort to nudity or explicit content.

Clooney’s leading-man presence is unmatched as Foley, and he beams with the charisma and confidence of an “old-school Hollywood” hero. Clooney can get any audience member rooting for him, despite portraying an active bank robber, with his devastating handsomeness alone. But his Foley can only be appreciated when paired with Lopez’s equally stunning turn as Sisco.

Too often, filmgoers see the cliched and lazy “tell the audience how strong and independent I am” moments from female characters to their male counterparts. “Out of Sight” does not have this. Rather, Lopez simply shows the audience how much of a badass she really is. Buying into every second of her gun-wielding and cunning persona as a United States marshal, Lopez is a force to be reckoned with that elevates this film to a new level.

Adapted from the novel of legendary author Elmore Leonard, “Out of Sight” focuses on its characters much more than the plot, providing a plethora of distinct roles.

Buddy (Ving Rhames) does everything besides getting “medieval” as Foley’s ride-or-die — shoutout to all the “Pulp Fiction” fans — sporting some ‘90s shades and a knit cap that keeps his character cooler than ever. At one point, Don Cheadle’s unhinged character proclaims “reading is fundamental and s**t!” which sums up his amazing performance as boxer and ex-convict Snoop.

Among many others, Luiz Guzman, Steve Zahn and Dennis Farina bring witty personalities to this film, delivering snappy dialogue that would be fairly boring coming from most other actors.

Packed with freeze frames, stylish editing and a world that simply oozes with coolness, “Out of Sight” is a must-watch for all movie lovers. Undoubtedly, your boyfriend will dream of being as smooth and suave as Foley, while your girlfriend will wish to be as magnetic and enticing as Sisco — I see this as a win/win for both sides.

The Reception, The Legacy

IMDb: 7.0/10

Letterboxd: 3.7/5

Budget: $48 million

Worldwide Box Office: $77.7 million

Why people did not see this movie in theaters five times is beyond me — “Out of Sight” actually lost money at the domestic box office, taking home a mere $37.5 million. Reviews were mostly positive, with popular critic Roger Ebert calling it a “crime movie less interested in crime than in how people talk, flirt, lie and get themselves into trouble” in a June 1998 review. Despite the critical acclaim, “Out of Sight” initially underperformed among theatrical audiences, but found its footing later, most likely due to a rise in DVD sales.

Less appreciated among Steven Soderbergh’s filmography, “Out of Sight” has constantly been overshadowed by the director’s “Ocean’s” trilogy. With a unique flair and non-linear structure, “Out of Sight” should be in every conversation that contains Soderbergh — and J-Lo for that matter.

Nominated in the Film Editing and Adapted Screenplay categories at the 1999 Academy Awards, “Out of Sight” did not walk away with either award; however, this is not an “Oscar film.” Rather, this is just a flat-out, high-quality movie that captivates its viewers.

Similar Movies

Those who like Clooney as a leading man who escapes prison are in luck, as there are an odd amount of movies built around that exact premise. In the cult-followed “From Dusk Till Dawn,” Clooney plays another bank robber in a movie that contains one of the craziest genre switches of all time. For a wacky Clooney from the 1930s who escapes his chain gang, check out the Coen brothers’ folk-infused “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Clooney also charms his way through the Soderbergh directed “Ocean’s” trilogy, playing another slick criminal with a little more salt and pepper. With “Ocean’s Eleven” being the best of the bunch, Soderbergh’s daring editing choices and slick storytelling style from “Out of Sight” shine even brighter. The director has dipped into many different genres, but for fans of his approach to the criminal world, “Logan Lucky” is a quirky heist movie that has flown under the radar in recent years.

For more Leonad adaptations, check out “Jackie Brown,” a follow-up to famed director Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” Starring Pam Grier, this mellow crime drama establishes a direct connection with “Out of Sight,” as Michael Keaton’s portrayal of special agent Ray Nicolette appears in both films, though the character has notably more screen time in “Jackie Brown.” “Get Shorty” is another adaptation with an A-list cast, led by John Travolta and Gene Hackman, with a heavier emphasis on the author’s comedic tone.

Bonus recommendation: For another crazed and wild-card Cheadle performance, check out “Devil in a Blue Dress,” which sees Cheadle play alongside Denzel Washington in a jazz-packed mystery film.

Up next on Under The Radar: A classic coming-of-age story, with a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll mixed in.