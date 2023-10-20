The Badgers’ service line showed no love to the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-11, 4-5 Big Ten) was defeated by the top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (18-0, 9-0 Big Ten) in straight sets (25-22, 25-15, 25-18) in the Wisconsin Field House.

The Badgers were powered by a pin-point accurate service, collecting 11 aces in the match. Graduate setter Izzy Ashburn and junior outside hitter Julia Orzol picked up four aces apiece.

The serving prowess on Wisconsin’s side helped induce 11 Ohio State reception errors, keeping its offense from getting off the ground.

Ohio State’s offense was held to a .152 hitting percentage and only 28 kills, with no player reaching double digits, marking the first time senior outside hitter Emily Londot hit in the single digits this season.

The Buckeyes started fast in the first set, scoring the first 4 points of the match and taking a 7-3 lead. After that point, the Badgers battled back and took the lead for the rest of the set following an 8-8 tie. Wisconsin took the set 25-22, pulling out the win after a double hit on the Buckeye side.

The second set was dominated by the Badgers, who held the Buckeyes to a .043 hitting percentage and kept their rate up to .250. After a 7-7 tie, Wisconsin roared ahead, going on an 11-1 run. It led by as much as 12 points en route to a 25-14 victory.

The third set was the final one, as Wisconsin kept Ohio State at bay the whole way. It upped the ante even more offensively, hitting .324 in the set. The Badgers won the frame 25-18 to finish, winning their 30th set in a row, dating back to September.

Up next, the Buckeyes will face Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana, Saturday at 8 p.m.