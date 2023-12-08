A top-three matchup. Two undefeated teams. One Big Ten Championship.

Buckeye receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said it was exactly how he’d dreamed of the season finale matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

Despite Harrison hauling in over 100 yards and a touchdown, the Buckeyes lost 30-24 against the Wolverines after a late interception sealed the deal at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25 for their third-straight loss against the Wolverines.

“A lot of emotions,” Harrison said. “You knew at that point the game was over and everything you worked for for this year, all the goals you had, you weren’t going to accomplish them.”

Even in defeat, Harrison once again achieved a record, passing former Buckeye receiver David Boston for first all-time with 100-yard receiving games with 15.

Harrison caught five balls for 118 total yards in the rivalry matchup.

The Buckeyes trailed from the opening kick after an early interception by junior quarterback Kyle McCord put the Wolverines just 7 yards shy of the end zone. The pass, which was intended for Harrison, instead ended up in the hands of sophomore defensive back Will Johnson.

McCord said Johnson did a good job of reading the play, but when looking back at it, it’s a play he wishes he would’ve just thrown away.

When asked if he should’ve fought for the ball more on the pick, Harrison said he’ll have to watch the footage of the play before determining the validity of that statement.

“I think the DB [defensive back] just on the snap went inside,” Harrison said. “We already had a slant called. I guess I just have to go back and watch it. I don’t know how much else I could’ve done.”

Despite the early mistake, McCord went back to Harrison on a 24-yard strike the following possession with 4:05 on the clock.

The catch was Harrison’s first of the game and only in the first quarter.

Harrison caught the ball only once in the second quarter, but it was his longest reception. Harrison hauled in a 44-yard strike while being dragged to the ground by Johnson.

Harrison said he’d “never really seen anything like” the amount of attention and defensive schemes that were thrown at him during The Game.

“I definitely got doubled a lot more today than I ever have before I think,” Harrison said.

A touchdown from Harrison brought the Buckeyes within distance, but the Wolverines extended their lead 30-24 in the fourth quarter after a field goal with 1:05 to go.

Harrison said the offense was confident going into its final drive.

“We’ve been in that situation before in Notre Dame, ” Harrison said. “We kind of approached it that same way but didn’t get it done this time. ”

A 22-yard completion on the two-play drive put Harrison over the 100-yard hump, passing Boston for first all-time in career games over 100 yards.

The Buckeyes’ last play, however, did not end in the end zone, but instead at the 37-yard line after an interception by junior defensive back Rod Moore.

The target, again, was Harrison.

“It looked like they played Cover 2 on the boundary there with Julian [Fleming],” McCord said. “So, I went back to Marv[in] and I kind of got hit as I threw it. Obviously didn’t get as much as on the ball as I wanted to and they made a play.

McCord lay lifelessly on his back, while his high school teammate and close friend, Harrison sat knees-first on the ground.

Nearly 20 minutes later, after the stadium cleared and the clouds settled, McCord praised Harrison at the postgame conference about the newly named Richter-Howard Receiver of The Year and 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist.

He said the two have had an “incredible” run together and would love to play with him again if granted the opportunity.

“I hope this isn’t the end of it,” McCord said. “But if it is he cemented himself as one of the best players to ever come through this program. He’s a special dude and I love that guy.”