The Buckeyes just got a lot better.

Caleb Downs, arguably the best player in the transfer portal this offseason, will be transferring to Ohio State after just one season with Alabama, according to multiple reports, including ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

Downs was ranked as the No. 1 best player available in the transfer portal during the 2024 cycle, according to 247 Sports.

Downs entered the portal following the shocking news that long-time Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was retiring. Due to Saban’s retirement, all Alabama players now have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal without penalty.

This led to a handful of Crimson Tide players entering the portal.

Downs had a stellar freshman season at Alabama where he led the team in tackles and earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

This past season, he tallied 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In addition to being selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year, he also earned First-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Downs is now the fifth player to land with the Buckeyes from the transfer portal. He joins sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), senior quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), senior offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (Alabama) and sophomore tight end Will Kacmarek (Ohio University).

Downs will join a Buckeye defense that retained star players who were NFL draft-eligible such as J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Denzel Burke and Tyleik Williams.

Downs is expected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and “projects to be a top player in the sport the next two years,” Thamel said on X.