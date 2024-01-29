The Nittany Lions remained the thorn in the side of the Buckeyes after their second victory over the top-ranked team this week.

No. 1 Ohio State (6-2, 0-0 MIVA) fell to No. 9 Penn State (6-2, 0-0 EIVA) in State College, Pennsylvania, Sunday, marking the third loss for Ohio State in its last 21 matches, with all three coming against Penn State.

Senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur returned for the Buckeyes Sunday and led the team with 16 kills, tying him at the No. 10 spot all-time in Ohio State history. Sophomore opposite hitter Shane Wetzel followed with 13 kills and redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ben Putnam led the Buckeyes’ defense with nine digs.

Set one began in Penn State’s favor. Double kills by senior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu gave the Nittany Lions an early lead, but two successful challenges by Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch set the Buckeyes back on top.

Ohio State held a close but consistent lead for the first half of the set until a kill by senior outside hitter Michal Kowal put Penn State ahead 16-15. The Buckeyes were the first to break 20 off a kill from redshirt-senior middle blocker Justin Howard.

An Ohio State block and kill by Wetzel sent the Buckeyes to a 3-point lead.

An opponent service error and back-to-back service aces for Ezeonu tied the score at 22, but the Buckeyes held strong as a Howard kill and Penn State service error gave Ohio State the 25-23 set victory.

Penn State opened the scoring in the second set, but Ohio State was quick to answer with a Wetzel slam. A Kowal kill bumped the Nittany Lions to an early 3-point lead with a 9-6 score.

Two kills from redshirt-freshman hitter Daniel Hurley put the Buckeyes back in front 20-18. The teams traded service errors at the end of the set, and Ohio State snagged the second match off a double block by Wetzel and junior middle blocker Cole Young.

The 25-22 set win extended the Buckeye lead to 2-0.

Double kills by Pasteur kicked off the third match. Despite the early scoring by Ohio State, the Nittany Lions grabbed a cushioned lead late in the set.

A slam from senior outside hitter Will Kuhns put Penn State on top by five as the score extended to 22-17. A Wetzel kill and ace kept the Buckeyes alive for a few more possessions until an Ohio State attack error gave the Nittany Lions the third-set victory.

The score finished at 25-21.

Penn State held its momentum heading into the fourth set. A Pasteur kill, his 14th of the afternoon, put the Buckeyes ahead early, but the Nittany Lions responded quickly. A Kuhns kill put Penn State ahead 22-17, and a kill from senior outside hitter Michael Valenzi finished off the fourth 25-18.

Ohio State snagged an early lead in the fifth set, as an ace and kill from junior outside hitter Kyle Teune put the Buckeyes on top 6-5. The match remained close as the teams swapped leads, and a tied score at 14 led the game past regulation.

A Penn State block put the Nittany Lions up by one score. Two Ohio State errors pushed the score to 17-15 and completed the matchup with a Penn State five-set victory.

The Nittany Lions remain perfect in five-set games this season.

The Buckeyes return home for a 1 p.m. game against Lindenwood University Sunday. The matchup will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.