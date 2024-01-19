What began as a sustainably sourced candle shop has turned its attention toward another means of upcycling: fashion.

Located at 1599-1603 S. Fourth St., Wanderlust Studio — a local boutique that hosts various art, music and wellness events — will host its inaugural fashion show from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to its website. The event will showcase designs by Columbus brands like Soul Vision Co., Easy Co. Apparel and CrystalKat jewelry art.

Tiffany Wedekind and Allison Willford, co-owners of Wanderlust Studio, said the show has been a long time coming. Called “The Art of Fashion,” it was planned with the intention of demonstrating Columbus’ vast capacity for creativity.

“Fashion is a big part of who I am, so I like to share that with other people,” Wedekind said. “I’ve always wanted to showcase local fashion creators, we just never really had the space to do it.”

Wedekind said she started her first business, called Moonchild Creations, in 1999. The shop sold small-scale items like candles, soaps and assorted jewelry; as time passed, however, Wedekind decided she wanted to build a more sustainable brand.

In 2008, Wedekind founded Recycled Karma Candles, which evolved into Wanderlust Studio in 2019. Though Wedekind still makes and sells candles — all of which are soy-based and poured into upcycled bottles — she said her repurposing efforts have since expanded to include a fashion line called “Lulumoon.”

It was starting Lulumoon that inspired Wedekind to plan “The Art of Fashion,” she said.

“I love fashion and because of my circumstances of being small, I learned very quickly how to create a style all my own,” said Wedekind. “I have always featured local artists and musicians in the gallery, but never designers. I thought it was time to feature local artists showcasing their own created styles as well as seeing what else I could do with this space to showcase local creators.”

Between art galleries, music sessions and now fashion shows, Wilford said the studio has evolved into a space where not only local artists and designers can display their work, but where everyone is welcome.

“We’re not some big place where you gotta come in with a specific outfit to fit in,” Wilford said. “It is more of a neighborhood community feel where we bring all kinds of people together.”

Wedekind said she hopes Columbus residents will attend this weekend’s show because of its distinct, community-oriented feel.

“The venue is unique, the designers are unique, the opportunity is unique,” Wedekind said. “This is a very different setup from most places. I mean this building itself has a lot of history. I just think it would give people a different type of vibe.”

Specifically, Wedekind said she hopes her business’ evolution from a candle shop to a fashion line to a gallery space highlighting local creators — and the rich lore that such a journey contains — will appeal to all “The Art of Fashion” attendees.

“There is something here for everybody, and fashion is one of those things,” Wedekind said.

Admission to “The Art of Fashion” is priced at $10 and doors open at 7 p.m. More information about Wanderlust Studio and the show can be found on the studio’s website.