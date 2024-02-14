For single students dreading the thought of spending Valentine’s Day alone, there’s no need to fear.

Forget a Valentine’s date. Galentine’s Day — a sort of parody holiday that celebrates friendship instead of romance — can be the perfect occasion to get dolled up for fabulous festivities with friends or to simply indulge in a casual night in. Ohio State fashion and retail studies students Julia Bradley and Heather Parker weigh in on current trends, offering styling tips for a successful Galentine’s Day outfit.

The Casual Outing

Some people prefer a laid-back vibe, and there are ample ways this can be embodied through a Galentine’s outfit. Between a pair of classic blue jeans, leather pants or baggy cargos — any of which can be accompanied by a cute long-sleeve or dressy top — Parker, a fourth-year and president of Ohio State’s National Retail Federation Student Association, said casual is cute this Galentine’s Day.

“The casual options are endless, allowing you to choose between a cute dressy-top, denim combo or a street-wear adjacent look,” Parker said.

Pairing an outfit with a beloved pair of sneakers, kitten heels or ballet flats is a simple way to incorporate current fashion trends into a classic look, Parker said. Personally, she will be styling her celebratory outfit with a “basic tennis shoe.”

Bradley, a fourth-year and member of Ohio State’s Fashion Production Association, said ballet flats specifically are a common closet staple and can be a means of curating a casual outfit in a more refined manner due to their innate elegance.

“Ballet flats are very popular right now,” Bradley said. “So incorporating those if you have them would make an outfit stand out with some slacks or jeans”

The Fancy Night Out

A special night out with one’s friends can be made all the more playful by adding some spice to everyone’s outfits. Bradley said adding a pop of color or a pair of boots can provide confidence and flavor to any ensemble.

“Personally, I love to get dressed up and go out with friends, so for this, I would love to do something with lots of reds and pinks,” Bradley said. “I love a good deep red leather jacket with black tights, top and miniskirt with some knee-high boots.“

Coats are an additional option for adding variety and personality to any look, Parker said. She said animal prints and fur coats especially can help you stay warm and make an outfit stand out.

“You can incorporate your own personality into the jackets you choose,” Parker said. “If you’re a leopard fan you can have a leopard jacket and be showy. You can be an exaggerated type of person.”

Incorporating accessories like scarves can also add flair to attire for a night on the town, Bradley said. A chunky scarf, a balaclava and some tights that fit within the Valentine’s Day color scheme can introduce dynamic dimension and variety to a Galentine’s Day outfit, she said.

“I also was thinking colored tights or any tights with fun accents like bows or stuff on them are so cute,” Bradley said. “They can be a great accessory to any outfit and make you stand out. For Valentine’s Day, I would recommend red or pink colored tights underneath a miniskirt.”

The Galentine’s Day Dinner

A reservation at a sit-down restaurant with friends calls for fancy attire, making it the perfect opportunity to dress up and wear intricate designs, Bradley said. She said a silk dress with a straight silhouette or a little black dress with some kitten heels are iconic looks to gravitate toward.

“Any sort of long red dress moment, take it while you can,” Bradley said. “I feel like there are few occasions when a red dress can be played to its best and this is one of them. Any sort of silky, cowl neck, long dress is always a stunning choice for a nice dinner out.”

Kitten heels and pumps are straightforward ways to add elegance to an already elevated look, Parker said. Adding accessories like bows, rosettes and layered jewelry allows for obtaining a sophisticated and polished look.

“Bows are honestly the biggest thing and they will probably be the biggest trend we see this Valentine’s Day,” Parker said. “You could put a bow in your hair, or maybe shoes that have bows on them, or even have embellishments that have little bows in your outfit as well.”

Regardless of trends, color schemes or accessories, Bradley said Galentine’s Day is about wearing what one feels best in.

“I think for Galentine’s, it’s all about personality. Being with your friends and celebrating being together and getting to dress up in whatever you feel good in is so special,” Bradley said. “Talk about Valentine’s Day last year, some people wore sweats and sweatshirts and others wore leather pants with pink sweaters or whatever they wanted.”