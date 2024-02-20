A Columbus foodie’s suburban dream

SŌW Plated, located in the Shops on Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington, is the perfect escape from bustling city life. Serving up fresh eats that live up to its name — SŌW stands for sustainable, organic, wellness — the restaurant offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, making it a popular spot that attracts an eclectic range of customers.

I indulged in the restaurant’s delectable dishes at a Valentine’s Day lunch with my mother and sister, and we were wildly impressed with our meals and overall dining experience. Our first decision was a tough one: cocktail, coffee or tea? We opted for all three.

The “Cold-Pressed Craft Cocktails” are crisp, alcoholic twists on SŌW’s fresh cold-pressed juices. The “Watermelon” was easily the best cocktail I’ve had in Columbus, well worth its $12 price tag. An artful mixture of Western Reserve organic vodka, orchard pear liqueur, watermelon, lime and organic cane syrup, the drink was reminiscent of devouring a freshly cut watermelon poolside in the middle of July.

I am already dreaming of my return to the bar, which offers cocktails for only $6 at happy hour from 5 to7 p.m., Monday through Friday, plus $5 house wines and $7 select bar appetizers.

I also tried the “Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Herbal Tisane Tea,” priced at just $5. The large, ice-cold glass was practically gone as soon as it hit the table.

As an avid iced coffee consumer, I couldn’t leave without ordering the “Vanilla Almond Cold Brew Coffee,” a delightful concoction of Madagascar vanilla bean, almond milk, gomme syrup — sugar syrup made with gum arabic — and house cold brew.

For only $6, which is on the cheaper side for a Columbus iced coffee, the drink was perfectly balanced. Its vanilla flavor undoubtedly shone through but did not overpower the aromatic cold brew.

When it comes to flavorful food, SŌW doesn’t mess around. I would recommend starting with the edamame dumplings ($10), which contain Brussels-sprout-kimchi brown rice and quinoa-edamame bean filling and are served with a Thai almond dipping sauce. Although they are fit for both vegans and vegetarians, these savory and pillowy bites will make any diner eager to continue their SŌW meal, even if it is just to see what could possibly top the unreal starter.

With an array of options from bowls to sandwiches to salads — and everything in between — the SŌW menu can cure any craving. And that’s exactly what the chicken caprese sandwich ($16) did for me. Perfectly charred grilled chicken was stuffed between fluffy rosemary focaccia and topped with fresh mozzarella and basil. Oozing with balsamic glaze, cilantro pumpkin seed pesto and cilantro jalapeno hummus, the sandwich presented a handful of unforgettable flavors in just one bite.

Now, for the star of the show. The pad thai ($15), which is vegan and gluten-free, is exactly what I imagine a bite of heaven tastes like. I will offer this warning, though: only indulge if you’re prepared for the dish to take up so much space in your mind that it should be forced to pay rent.

The entree’s impeccable merging of various flavors — coconut, curry, earthy mushrooms, light rice noodles, bright Asian vegetables, crunchy cashews and a dash of spice — provided a mouthwatering taste I will not soon forget. Luckily, I won’t have to.

SŌW Plated recently announced its plans to expand into Franklinton and the Short North with a “fresh twist” on its “restaurant concept,” according to its Facebook page. Set to comprise “fast-casual stores focused on delivery and carry-out” in residential communities — Gravity in Franklinton in Spring 2024 and Green|House in the Short North later this year — “SŌW To Go” will feature the restaurant’s “crave-worthy dishes, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies and an expanded coffee menu.”

SŌW Plated is perfect for anyone looking to expand their palate, explore dietary restriction-friendly options or simply embark on a delectable dining experience.

Rating: 5/5