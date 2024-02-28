Renowned comedian, actor and Ohio State alum Richard Lewis — known largely for his performance as a fictionalized version of himself alongside Larry David in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — has died at 76.

News reports say Lewis died peacefully after having a heart attack Tuesday night in his Los Angeles home, according to the comic’s publicist Jeff Abraham. In April 2023, Lewis revealed via a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease and decided to retire from stand-up comedy.

After graduating from Ohio State in 1969 and setting off to pursue his stand-up comedy career, Lewis maintained his stance as a devoted Buckeyes fan, openly trash-talking the University of Michigan at all opportunities, according to a July 2022 article from The Athletic.

In a November 2018 post on X, Lewis said he hadn’t missed an Ohio State-Michigan game since he was 17.

Beyond “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Lewis co-starred in several sitcoms throughout the late 80s and early 90s, including “Anything but Love” with Jamie Lee Curtis and “Daddy Dearest” alongside Don Rickles. The actor’s film career included performances as Prince John in 1993’s “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and the star of the 1995 drama “Drunks.”

In a statement, HBO said, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter,” according to news reports.