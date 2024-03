Graphic design by Abby Fricke | Managing Editor for Design

In its first installment of the REPORT, the Arts & Life Desk — hosted by Lucy Lawler and Emma Wozniak — tackles all things “R,” which stands for “read.”

Watch as Lucy and Emma each unpack two of their favorite books, including “Sula” by Toni Morrison, “Dune” by Frank Herbert, “Rizzio” by Denise Mina and “A Little Hope” by Ethan Joella.