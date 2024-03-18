Ohio State, the No. 2 seed in the National Invitation Tournament, is set to host No. 7-seeded Cornell in the first round Tuesday.

Ohio State learned its next opponent just hours after the university announced Jake Diebler would lose the interim title and take over as the program’s full-time men’s basketball coach.

The Buckeyes started the season off 14-11 while going just 4-11 in Big Ten play. However, Ohio State positioned itself for the NIT with Diebler at the helm, which included winning six of its final eight games.

Cornell had an impressive season and finished with a 22-7 record and was 11-3 in the Ivy League.

Ohio State was unsure if it would have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament, and just hours after learning it wouldn’t get an at-large bid, it will now host a game in the NIT at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center. If they wins, the Buckeyes will take on the winner of No. 3-seeded Virginia Tech/Richmond.

During its roller coaster of a season, Ohio State was led by sophomore guard Bruce Thornton, who averaged 16.1 points per game.

Fifth-year forward Jamison Battle averaged 14.9 points per game and finished second in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN2.