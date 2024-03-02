A prime opportunity for a Big Ten win presented itself on a silver platter for the Ohio State men’s ice hockey team Friday night.

The Nittany Lions were without their leading scorer in freshman forward Aiden Fink, who gave the Buckeyes a fit in their last meeting, recording three goals earlier this season in State College, Pennsylvania.

Still, the end result was the same.

Ohio State (12-17-4, 4-17-2 Big Ten) never led against Penn State (14-16-3, 6-14-3 Big Ten) as it fell 5-2 at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center, dropping game one of its final regular season series.

Ohio State senior defenseman Scooter Brickey kicked off the scoring as he buried a cross-crease pass from sophomore forward Stephen Halliday. However, further review ruled a major penalty and game misconduct on sophomore forward Jake Dunlap earlier in the play, which wiped out the Buckeye lead.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said the review changed the game.

“The whole effect started with the first penalty,” Rohlik said. “Fifteen minutes after a review next thing you know the goal is off and they are on a five-minute major.”

On the resulting power play, the Nittany Lions took advantage as they opened the scoring with 12 minutes remaining in the first period.

The Buckeyes managed to fight back, scoring a shorthanded goal just 31 seconds after the Nittany Lions took the lead. Senior forward Dalton Messina recorded the goal, making it his sixth of the season.

“We did a decent job to get one,” Rohlik said. “To tie it 1-1 was huge.”

The tie game did not last long.

Penn State scored the third goal in less than two minutes to reclaim the lead. The Nittany Lions outshot the Buckeyes 11-4 in the opening frame and did not let their foot off the gas.

Two goals by the Nittany Lions in the middle frame put the game out of reach for the Buckeyes as they extended their lead to 4-1.

The Buckeyes were forced to go deep into their depth chart at forward. Senior forward Joe Dunlap and junior forward Cam Thiesing both were absent from this game due to injury. They also lost Jake Dunlap during the game due to a game misconduct and were without senior forward Matt Cassidy due to a 10-minute misconduct.

Rohlik said he was disappointed in the penalties that resulted in losing two more forwards throughout the game.

“[We] can not do much about the injuries, but you can do something about the five-minute and you can do something about the ten,” Rohlik said. “That is not something we do, I am really disappointed in that.”

Both teams scored a goal late in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as the Buckeyes fell just a few goals short.

Ohio State will look for revenge Saturday night as it will honor eight seniors prior to the game. Brickey said it’s going to be emotional for him to play in his final home game for the Buckeyes.

“This place is my home, coming here was the best decision of my life,” Brickey said. “The opportunities I got were amazing, I am a little emotional about it.”

He said the team must play together to win against Penn State on senior night.

“We have to be playing for the brotherhood here,” Brickey said. “We did not do it tonight, we need to tomorrow.”

The Buckeyes will close out their regular season Saturday at 5 p.m. at Value City Arena. The game will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus.