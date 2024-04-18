In the month since Jake Diebler was announced as the permanent head coach of Ohio State’s men’s basketball team, the program has completely overhauled its coaching staff, integrating a blend of fresh and experienced talent.

Diebler, an Ohio native and the 15th head coach in Ohio State’s history, took over a Chris Holtmann-led team after Holtmann was fired late this past season.

After a successful finish to the 2023-24 campaign, Diebler not only directed his focus toward recruiting players but new additions of assistant coaches. Dave Dickerson, Luke Simons, Jamall Walker and Joel Justus were all hired within a few weeks, getting an early jump on the offseason.

Dickerson returns to Ohio State after spending seven seasons in Columbus under Thad Matta from 2010-17. He also was the head coach of Tulane from 2005-10.

Simons joins the staff after spending two seasons as Baylor’s basketball operations director, making it the second time he’s worked with Diebler. The pair spent three seasons together on then-head coach Bryce Drew’s staff at Vanderbilt from 2016-19.

Walker was the assistant coach at Grand Canyon, making three tournament appearances also under Drew. He brings Big Ten and recruiting experience to Diebler’s new staff.

Justus comes to Columbus fresh off the Final Four as the assistant coach for North Carolina State. He spent several prior seasons at Arizona State and Kentucky.

This new staff, paired with new athletic director Ross Bjork and Diebler as the new head coach, gives Buckeye fans a set of new faces next season in the Schottenstein Center.

The Buckeyes will open the 2024-25 season against Texas at a neutral site in the T-Mobile arena on Nov. 4. in Las Vegas, giving Buckeye fans a firsthand look at the Diebler era.