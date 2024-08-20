Ohio State’s group fitness classes offer students numerous ways to exercise, but the university’s long-term and special fitness programs each allow participants to stick with and improve their skills in specific fitness domains.

Registration for both instructional programs opens right before the start of each semester, and autumn registration is open now on the Ohio State Recreational Sports website. Every program lasts for four to eight weeks during their respective semesters, said Mitch Miceli, the personal training coordinator for Ohio State Recreational Sports.

When it comes to special programs, the current lineup of free autumn classes includes Party on the Plaza — an outdoor dance party Aug. 28 from 8-9:30 p.m. on the Recreational and Physical Activity Center’s, also known as RPAC, Larkins Plaza — Restore and Recover Yoga — an outdoor yoga session hosted on the lawn outside of the North Recreation Center Sept. 17 from 7:15-8:15 p.m. — and Road to Game Day — an outdoor cycle event Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the RPAC’s Northwest Plaza.

In terms of long-term programs, this semester’s fitness opportunity is Progressive Overload Training, a four-week program offered in two sessions that focuses on systematically increasing weight, reps and intensity over time, according to the university’s website.

The first session will take place from Sept. 9 to Oct. 4 on Mondays 12:45-1:45 p.m. and Fridays 10-11 a.m., and the second session will take place from Oct. 14 to Nov. 8 on Tuesdays 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration for both sessions is open now on the university’s website and costs $20 a person.

Miceli said one of the past long-term programs offered was Bodybuilding Foundations – Lift and Learn, which was created with help from Blake Holthaus, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science in May 2024 and is now an Ohio State first-year medical student.

“Saying that you want to go to the gym is super easy but having an appointment with someone else — that makes it way easier,” Holthaus, also a former lead personal trainer at Ohio State, said.

The long-term programs are instructed in a “small-group setting” ranging from six to eight participants and take place once a week for roughly an hour at the RPAC, Miceli said.

In addition to the motivational element, Miceli said the long-term programs can also lead to an increased sense of community and confidence surrounding exercise.

“It definitely correlates to building that community piece, and building maybe friendships or someone to work out with on the fitness floor because when you’re with someone, that social support goes a long way,” Miceli said. “So, I think it does help with the confidence.”

Aside from the mental benefits of working out, Miceli said participants can expect to become more skilled in the particular areas their long-term program focuses on.

“[In] Bodybuilding Foundations, for example, participants learn fundamental lifts and how to do different exercises, but they’re gonna be learning how to do those exercises to be geared more [toward] building muscle mass,” Miceli said. “That’s the skill they’re learning for that one.”

For Bodybuilding Foundations, Holthaus said he and another lead personal trainer — Brady Kolb, who graduated in May 2024 with a degree in construction systems management — “re-invented” the program to give participants the best possible experience.

“We wanted the Bodybuilding Foundations not to only teach the three basic lifts of squat, bench and deadlift,” Holthaus said. “We want the people that come to these small groups to have felt like they have done a workout.”

Miceli said other popular long-term programs have included Progressive Overload Training — a “basic” program that teaches entry-level compound lifts like bench pressing, squatting and deadlifting — and Buckeye Barbells, which is for women only and instructed by a woman.

“They’re learning all the different lifts,” Miceli said. “They’re also learning how to create exercise program plans, but it’s more of a female-empowerment class where they’re learning the skills with a female-only cohort.”

Holthaus said the programs are open to Ohio State students, faculty, community members and anyone else with an Ohio State recreational sports membership.

“We really take on anyone that wants to better themselves and come and commit to a healthier lifestyle,” Holthaus said.

Miceli said each program costs $20 a person, except Buckeye Barbells, which is $25 a person.

To learn more about the programs offered this semester and to sign up, visit the Recreational Sports website.