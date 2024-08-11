One man is dead after an over-five-hour-long barricade standoff with the Columbus Division of Police Sunday morning.

According to an NBC4 news report, police initially responded to reports of a burglary around 8 a.m. after hearing gunshots fired into an apartment on the 1500 block of Worthington Street. The armed suspect fled the scene but was later located nearby, where he was verbally warned multiple times to drop his gun. Upon his refusal, officers discharged their firearms, though the suspect avoided police by entering a residence at the 100 block of West 8th Avenue.

As officers searched the residence, they reportedly fired additional shots upon finding the suspect in hiding. The report indicates neither the suspect nor officers were injured in their exchanges of gunfire before 9 a.m., and the suspect was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. His cause of death is currently unclear.

The Lantern is currently working to independently verify the details of this incident.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman confirmed that the Ohio State Police Department assisted in the pursuit, though the Columbus Division of Police remain the lead agency.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is obtained.