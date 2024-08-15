Please note this story contains mention of rape and other potentially triggering information. If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, there are resources available. The National Sexual Assault 24/7 Hotline can be reached by dialing 1-800-656-4673.

The owner of Columbus restaurants TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop, Robert “Bobby” George, was charged with attempted murder, rape and various other felonies, according to a Cleveland Municipal Court arrest warrant.

George faces one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault, four counts of kidnapping, one count of rape and two counts of strangulation, according to public court documents. George’s arrest warrant was issued Friday, and he appeared at the Cleveland Municipal Court for his felony arraignment hearing Tuesday, at which point his bond was set at $200,000.

Other news outlets have reported that George turned himself in at his Tuesday hearing and remains in police custody, but The Lantern is currently working to independently verify those details.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim accused George of committing multiple acts of domestic violence against her on numerous occasions spanning from November 2023 to July 2024.

The victim stated that on Nov. 14, 2023, George allegedly slammed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head, according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant states the victim was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome — classified as a mild traumatic brain injury, according to the Mayo Clinic — after George had her treated by his business’ nurse practitioner.

During another incident within the eight-month period, George is accused of following the victim to her car, where he pointed a gun at her and demanded she exit the vehicle. Once the victim exited the vehicle, George forced her back into the residence at gunpoint, according to the arrest warrant.

In early June 2024, the arrest warrant states George allegedly shoved a towel down the victim’s throat, after which he stated, “You think God is going to help you?” while the victim attempted to “pray in the closet that she would not die.”

On July 27, the arrest warrant states George threw the victim in a closet while she was attempting to leave the residence, knocking over items within the closet.

During another incident, which occurred sometime between May and July 2024, the arrest warrant states George allegedly threw the victim to the ground as she was exiting the shower and proceeded to rape her.

A motion for a temporary protection order — which exists to protect victims of domestic violence from further violence — was filed with the Cleveland Municipal Court Friday. George had two felony arraignment hearings Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, during which he did not enter a plea for any charge, according to court documents.

The case has been assigned to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court as of Tuesday.

In addition to well-known Columbus restaurant-bars TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop Bar, George owns multiple establishments in Cleveland. The Lantern has reached out to TownHall’s Columbus location for comment, but has not heard back.