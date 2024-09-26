What’s happened so far in 2024?

Just one season removed from finishing second-to-last in Big Ten scoring offenses at 22.2 points per game, Indiana (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has completely flipped the script. In 2024, the Hoosiers sit in second place among Big Ten scoring offenses, averaging 50.5 points per contest.

Indiana has given four straight dominant performances, highlighted by a 42-13 road thrashing of UCLA in a Big Ten welcome game for the Bruins.

The Hoosiers’ offense this season is unlike any other before. Indiana’s 77-3 victory over Western Illinois University Sept. 6 broke the program’s record for most points scored in a game, which had stood strong since 1901.

Senior running back Justice Ellison has racked up 290 yards on 38 carries this season, as well as four touchdowns through the first four contests. In addition, junior wideout Elijah Sarrat sits at 15 receptions with 250 yards and one score, leading the Hoosiers’ receiving game.

Key offensive player

Redshirt senior quarterback and Ohio University transfer Kurtis Rourke has captained the turnaround of Indiana’s offense this season.

Sitting in the top five for nearly every passing-based statistic among Big Ten quarterbacks, Rourke has thrown for 1,013 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Oakville, Ontario native has an incredibly efficient 75.5 completion percentage and has yet to throw an interception through 16 quarters of football.

Key defensive player

Junior linebacker Aiden Fisher has logged 38 total tackles this season — 12 of which were solo — as well as 2.5 tackles for loss and a lone sack.

Fisher has logged eight or more tackles in every contest this season, and he leads a Hoosier scoring defense that gives up just 9.3 points and 199.3 yards per game.

Expectations for 2024 season

First-year Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has given the folks in Bloomington, Indiana a reason to be excited about their football team this year. A high-powered offense, mixed with a defense that’s forced seven turnovers in the first four games, should pave the way for a ranked Indiana team come October.

A Nov. 23 tilt against Ohio State in Columbus could witness the ranked-versus-ranked Hoosier and Buckeye battle since the 2020 season.