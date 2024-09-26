What’s happened so far in 2024?

The University of Maryland (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) has had a relatively strong start to its 2024 campaign, though a loss in its first and only Big Ten contest may hurt the team’s chances at a bowl game.

The Terrapins got off to a hot start with a 50-7 victory over the UCONN Huskies, during which the Maryland offense racked up 629 total yards.

Maryland fell to Michigan State 27-24 in week two, suffering defeat after a game-winning 37-yard field goal from Spartan sixth-year kicker Jonathan Kim with five seconds remaining.

The Terrapins have since secured two straight victories against non-conference opponents, defeating Virginia 27-13 and Villanova 38-20 Sept. 14 and 21, respectively.

Key offensive player

Redshirt junior quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has been a catalyst for Maryland’s offense, being graded as a top five quarterback in week one and a top 10 quarterback this season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, or FBS.

In week four, Edwards threw for 263 yards and three total touchdowns in Maryland’s comeback win against Virginia.

Key defensive player

Senior Dante Trader Jr. — one of Maryland’s most dependable defensive backs — has led the Terrapins with 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

In week three, Trader was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after recording 11 tackles and one pick in the Terrapins’ win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

Last season, Trader started all 12 games for the Terrapins, finishing third on the team in tackles with 58. He also totaled seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Expectations for 2024 season

The Terrapins’ fall schedule is no cakewalk.

Maryland must hit the road for contests against Indiana Saturday, Oregon Nov. 9 and Penn State Nov. 30.

The Terrapins’ home slate will feature a matchup against the USC Trojans Oct. 19, as well as back-to-back games in College Park against Rutgers Nov. 16 and Iowa Nov. 23.