What’s happened so far in 2024?

The Penn State Nittany Lions started their year with a 34-12 road win against West Virginia Aug. 31. In week two, Penn State received a scare from Bowling Green, clinching a mere 34-27 win in its home opener Sept. 7.

The Falcons led for the majority of the first half, though the Nittany Lions’ duo of junior running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen ultimately guided them to victory.

Following a bye week, Penn State took care of business in a dominant 56-0 win over Kent State Sept. 21.

Key offensive players

Singleton and Allen headline a run-heavy Penn State offense. Thus far in 2024, Singleton has proved to be much more efficient than Allen, despite a split backfield.

Singleton — a Shillington, Pennsylvania native — has rushed for 314 yards through the first three games, also adding two rushing and two receiving touchdowns.

As Singleton’s backfield mate, Allen has made for a fine partner, amassing 187 total rushing yards and scoring a touchdown on his lone reception of the year.

Key defensive player

Despite a slow start to the season, recording just one tackle in the season opener versus West Virginia, junior defensive end Abdul Carter shined in his last two contests for the Nittany Lions.

Carter has accumulated 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in Penn State’s two games against Mid-American Conference schools in the Nittany Lions’ last two matchups.

Last season, Carter earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and second-team honors from the media after tallying 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a pick and a forced fumble.

Expectations for 2024 season

Penn State has two humps it simply can’t get over — Michigan and Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions have fallen to both the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the past three seasons, and haven’t defeated Ohio State since 2016. Though Penn State will avoid Michigan in 2024, the Nittany Lions will take on their first playoff-caliber opponent in the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday.

On Oct. 12, Penn State will face the No. 13 Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the aforementioned showdown against the Buckeyes Nov. 2 in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania.

If Penn State can take down at least one of these two ranked opponents, the Nittany Lions will have a chance at the school’s first-ever college football playoff appearance.