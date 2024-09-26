What’s happened so far in 2024?

Purdue’s 2024 season has had an unceremonious start.

In year two for head coach Ryan Walters, many had hoped for signs of improvement within the Boilermakers after a 4-8 season in 2023.

Though there is some continuity for Purdue’s 2024 quarterback and head coaching positions — often a recipe for success — at this point, much of what fans have seen from the Boilermakers is nothing more than a repeat of 2023’s disappointing season.

After a scorching-hot start for senior quarterback Hudson Card and the Boilermakers as a whole in their week one win over Indiana State, a rapid cooldown ensued as Purdue fell to Notre Dame Sept. 14 and Oregon State Saturday by a combined 76 points.

Key offensive player

Junior running back Devin Mockobee was not a highly touted recruit coming out of Boonville, Indiana.

After a solid performance in Purdue’s loss to Oregon State — in which Mockobee averaged over 10 yards per carry — he has totaled 36 carries for 276 yards and one touchdown on the year.

Overall, Mockobee has been an efficient back, currently sitting at sixth in the Big Ten in yards per carry among rushers with over 20 carries.

Key defensive player

Thus far, senior linebacker Kydran Jenkins leads the Boilermakers in both sacks and tackles.

Last season, the Georgia native finished second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 15.5 tackles for loss, good enough for 18th nationally.

Jenkins was dominant against Oregon State, finishing with eight tackles and two sacks. Even in a game where Purdue was dominated in all facets by Notre Dame, Jenkins was still a force, recording an additional half-sack.

Expectations for 2024 season

Moving forward, Purdue’s schedule will grow increasingly difficult..

The Boilermakers will face Nebraska, Illinois, Oregon and Ohio State. This gauntlet will be succeeded by tough matchups against Michigan State and Penn State.

Winning any of those games would be a sign of life for Purdue’s program. Even so, in realistic terms, Purdue could very well lose each of these games, and — as a result — potentially be in the market for a new head coach.