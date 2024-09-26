What’s happened so far in 2024:

The Washington Huskies (3-1), led by newly appointed head coach Jedd Fisch, are fresh off a 24-5 win against Northwestern in their first conference game as a Big Ten team.

Washington opened its season with a 35-3 victory over Weber State Aug. 31, followed by a 30-9 win against Eastern Michigan Sept. 7. But a 24-19 loss at the hands of Washington State handed the Huskies their first loss of the year.

Key offensive player

Junior running back Jonah Coleman, who transferred into the program from the University of Arizona in January, has already made his mark in his premier year at Washington.

Coleman ran for 127 yards in the Huskies’ matchup against Weber State, making him the first Washington running back in 64 years to rush for 100 yards or more in their debut.

Coleman tallied 104 rushing yards in Washington’s second game of the season against Eastern Michigan. Thus far, the 5-foot-9, 229-pound running back has rushed for a total of 373 yards with four touchdowns.

Key defensive player

Senior linebacker Carson Bruener leads the Husky defense, not just as a captain, but also with his 21 tackles — 14 of which were solo and seven assisted — along with one interception this season.

In Saturday’s win against Northwestern, the 6-foot-2, 226-pound linebacker had six tackles and one interception. Coming off the best season of his career as a junior, Bruener accounted for 86 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Expectations for 2024 season

The expectations for Washington’s 2024 squad are quite complex.

Having played in the 2024 National Championship — losing to Michigan 34-13 — many may expect the Huskies to contend in 2025. However, with the loss of former head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, Washington is looking to make its mark in an expanded Big Ten conference.

Though reaching the national championship isn’t a realistic expectation for the 2024 Huskies, Washington should be sturdy competition for some of its new conference opponents like Michigan, Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana.