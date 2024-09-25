Though wax is often used for candles and cosmetics, the Priscilla R. Tyson Columbus Cultural Arts Center, or CCAC, is proving it can also be an art form.

Artwork from students of CCAC’s Encaustic Mixed Media class — which teaches a form of painting that uses wax and resin to create a textured effect — will be on display in the center’s Loft Gallery, a space dedicated to showcasing the work of its students, from Friday until Nov. 2.

The center will also host a free opening reception for the exhibit — titled “Waxed Fusion” — Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Artist Bev Goldie, who has been instructing the Encaustic Mixed Media class since 2016, said though encaustic painting has existed for over 2,000 years, she has seen the technique experience a resurgence in recent years.

“I saw it for the first time in New York City in 2011,” Goldie said. “I hadn’t seen anything like that in Ohio, so I thought, even though I had no idea what this was, I was going to learn how to do it because it intrigued me so much.”

Goldie said when she couldn’t find any Columbus encaustic classes, she decided to purchase her own supplies and books to teach herself the technique.

After learning the technique, Goldie said she reached out to the Greater Columbus Art Council to request a grant for workshop materials. Once she obtained the grant, Goldie said she was able to launch her class at the CCAC.

“They told me that it sounded like a really great idea, and since they’d seen my work and knew who I was, they decided to give it a try,” Goldie said.

Goldie said each class session in the eight-week program is three hours long and can accommodate up to 12 students. She said the class includes a supply fee — which ranges from $64-79 — and provides materials such as griddles, stencils and water-based materials to those enrolled.

Goldie said she teaches a different method every week of the class, allowing students to discover which one they prefer and how to express themselves via their artwork.

“Some are photos that have clear encaustics on them and [are] embellished with oil pastels, oil sticks or carving,” Goldie said. “It’s so versatile. You can carve into it, you can do transfers, you can incorporate watercolor paintings, collages, stencils and you can even do rust in it or gold leaf.”

Jennifer McCracken, coordinator at the Loft Gallery, said she strives to showcase less mainstream forms of art when selecting exhibits for the space.

“With encaustics, I knew people didn’t know what this is, and we should promote it and get it out there so people can actually see and learn about it and want to take the class,” McCracken said. “We also have videos of the artists and instructor doing some of the techniques that will be running on the TV during the exhibit.”

Goldie said since the exhibition features artwork from multiple artists, the size and style of each piece is distinct.

“The sizes in this show will vary from 24 by 36 inches down to 6 by 6 inches,” Goldie said. “There will be a variety of sizes, as well as genres and colors and types of methods. There is no one thing that everyone did.”

Goldie said she considers encaustic painting to be a forgiving and malleable art form.

“If you make a mistake, you can scrape it down and start over, or paint over it with more wax,” Goldie said. “I tell people not to throw anything out. Sometimes, my messes become some of my best pieces.”

McCracken said hosting exhibits that are rare in nature, such as this one, is largely how the Loft Gallery supports artists and art education for the city.

“As a part of the [Columbus Recreation and Parks Department], classes are subsidized by the city so that we can make it accessible to any income level,” McCracken said. “We want to see artwork and community build up in Columbus.”

Goldie said those who visit the exhibition will have an opportunity to meet some of the students who created the pieces, many of whom are displaying their work for the first time.

“Some [of the artists] are people who have never painted, drawn or done anything,” Goldie said. “They have done incredible things.”

More information about “Waxed Fusion” and the Loft Gallery’s additional exhibits can be found on CCAC’s website.