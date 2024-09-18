Ohio State has officially completed its “improvement week.”

Though the Buckeyes had a bye this past weekend, rebranding their break as “improvement week,” coach Ryan Day and the players were still at work — just not on the field.

Day said he was able to sit back Saturday, as he watched college football on his TV. More specifically, he watched coaches and players in various situations, putting himself in their shoes to see how he would handle them.

“It just gives you great perspective because you don’t find yourself in those situations very often, especially early in the season,” Day said. “It’s something that I think our guys had an opportunity to do, and we brought up some of those situations on Sunday.”

As the Buckeyes prepare for their third and final out-of-conference matchup against Marshall Saturday, here are the three biggest takeaways from Day’s Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Donovan Jackon is officially back

Senior left guard Donovan Jackson has yet to see the field in 2024 due to a preseason lower-body injury. But that’s set to change.

Day said Jackson — a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten player — will be full-go against Marshall.

“I just think this solidifies everything up front,” Day said in reference to Jackson’s return.

Jackson’s absence has allowed the Buckeyes to build their depth along the offensive line.

Sophomore Austin Siereveld has spent the most time filling in for Jackson at left guard. Day said Siereveld is still going to play following Jackson’s return, but the program is actively sorting through what that will look like.

“He’s done a nice job in the first couple of games,” Day said. “For stepping in, in that spot, I think that’s provided us with some depth that we didn’t know we had going into the preseason.”

Has the defense played too well?

Ohio State’s defense has yet to allow an opponent into its red zone through the first two games.

The downside? The defense hasn’t gained experience playing inside the 20-yard line in a game all season. Despite this, Day said the Buckeyes do their best to emulate red-zone work in practice almost every day.

“[We’re] constantly talking about those types of things and then trying to design them in practice so that we’re ready when they happen,” Day said. “Because we all know they’re coming.”

On top of that, Day said the team also simulates two-minute situations during seven-on-seven sessions and team drills to prepare for more high-intensity gameplay.

Buckeyes in the NFL

Former Buckeye wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — a two-time unanimous All-American at Ohio State — had a quiet first career game Sept. 8, recording a mere one catch for four yards.

His second game, however, was quite the opposite.

Harrison recorded four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the first quarter.

Day said Harrison is a “wonderful player” and has no doubt that he’ll continue excelling at the next level.

“You know [Harrison is] gonna be a great player in the NFL,” Day said. “He’s just such a pro. He’s gonna translate very well in that league.”

Harrison’s former Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud, has also led the Houston Texans to a 2-0 start to their 2024 season.

Day said he texted Stroud after his Sunday night victory, and he is impressed by what the former Buckeye has accomplished so far in his young NFL career.

“The way he’s built hope into that organization and the way guys are rallying around him, the way he’s playing — just couldn’t be prouder of the way he’s going about his business on a day-to-day basis,” Day said. “He’s got a lot of people here pulling for him.”