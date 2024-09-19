A version of this story was published Sept. 18 at 8:42 p.m. to include information from an interview with Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert. The story has since been updated to correct a misunderstanding between The Lantern and Albert, which resulted in an incorrect report that a medic had been shot.

An Ohio State graduate student was injured after a shooting occurred at 11th Avenue and North High Street around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, said interim Ohio State University Police Division — also known as OSUPD — Chief Monica Moll.

At a Thursday press conference at Blankenship Hall, Moll said police “don’t have any evidence at this point that anyone was shot,” but that the graduate student had been injured in the incident.

“There was someone that had some debris from the shot that hit them and maybe gave them a wound on the face or a scratch on the face,” Moll said. “And that was confirmed to be a graduate student.”

On Wednesday, Columbus Division of Police — also known as CPD — Sgt. Joe Albert said there were two individuals on the sidewalk on the West side of North High Street who “produced firearms and fired shots at one another.”

At the scene, Albert said he didn’t know if the individuals involved in the shooting were on Ohio State’s campus at any point, though a Lantern reporter saw at least 10 officers stationed outside Drinko Hall — where Moritz College of Law is located — around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

At Thursday’s press conference, Moll said the officers had “some indication” the two suspects may have entered Drinko Hall before possibly leaving through the back.

“And so [the officers] were in there to be extra cautious and make sure that we’re searching that building, to make sure that there was no one that could be a danger that was inside,” Moll said.

An initial alert about the shooting was sent by Buckeye Alert Wednesday at approximately 6:25 p.m., which stated individuals should avoid the area and remain indoors.

A second Buckeye Alert, issued around 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, advised those in the campus area to continue sheltering in place as CPD continues to investigate.

Sources reported that buildings such as Hagerty Hall, the Recreational and Physical Activity Center and Parks Hall were completely locked down around this time.

A third alert was issued around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and stated that suspects were believed to have fled the area, and the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.

At Thursday’s press conference, CPD Assistant Chief of Police Gregory Bodker said the suspects have not yet been identified or taken into custody.

“I will also add that anyone that was involved in this incident [Wednesday night], you should know that I’m confident we will identify you, and so it’s in your best interest to stop down by Columbus Police Headquarters unarmed, and let the front desk officers know that you have information about this incident,” Bodker said.4

Bodker said he had no information as to whether or not the suspects are affiliated with Ohio State at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as further information is obtained.