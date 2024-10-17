Disclaimer: The Lantern’s “Best of OSU” polling was conducted via social media and should not be considered statistically representative of Ohio State’s extended student body.

Ethyl & Tank, the restaurant and bar located at 19 E. 13th Ave., celebrated 10 years of business in Columbus’ University District this February.

Since the bar opened its doors in February 2014, it has become one of the most popular bars among Ohio State students, recently being voted by The Lantern’s readers as “Best South Campus Bar” in this year’s “Best of OSU” special edition.

Cobi Mikesell, general manager of Ethyl & Tank, said the bar’s diverse selection of drinks and food — which includes brunch, lunch and dinner offerings — is one of the many factors that help Ethyl & Tank stand out from other college bars.

“You have the nicer cocktails, we have more drafts to choose from, we have food to choose from,” Mikesell said. “We’re close to High Street [and] we have a cool atmosphere that seats plenty of people.”

In addition to serving daily happy hour specials Tuesday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m., bartender Mason Hammers said Ethyl & Tank also offers individualized deals every day of the week.

“You got tequila and Taco Tuesday, Wednesday is $10 mules and $20 liquor towers, Thursday is $5 nachos with 4-8 p.m. happy hour and Friday is liquor pitchers for $10 for four hours out of the day,” Hammers said.

When considering Ethyl & Tank’s signature food and drink items, Hammers said he believes the establishment’s most popular item is clear.

“The Double Dirty Shirley is a huge hit. The Dirty Shirley tank is 2.5 ounces of vodka sprite and a little bit of grenadine,” Hammers said. “When it comes to food, definitely the chicken tenders, and you have to upgrade to waffle fries. If you want to go crazy, add a little Cajun seasoning on them and then get a side of ranch. That is the best thing we serve.”

Mikesell, who has been the general manager going on two years, said Ethyl & Tank attracts several different audiences despite being an on-campus bar.

“We get everything here, with Newport as well, with concerts. Every week, we’re getting older clientele in and a lot for game days — you get everybody kind of coming into town,” Mikesell said. “This is one of the restaurants they see close to the stadium. We get everything from that to college kids coming in here trying to have a good night.”

For more information about the bar, visit its website.