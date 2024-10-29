October marks the 35th anniversary of the Frank W. Hale, Jr. Black Cultural Center — located at 154 W. 12th Ave. and colloquially known as “Hale Hall” among many Ohio State students.

Since the center’s establishment Oct. 11, 1989, it has become a home away from home for Ohio State’s Black community, supporting students academically, culturally and professionally, according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s website.

Before the center’s establishment, Black students had limited representation within campus programs, said Summer Luckey, the center’s interim director.

“In a lot of different places, you are either the only one or part of the minority demographic in the room,” Luckey said.

The center was created because of a need for a space at Ohio State for Black students, Courtney Gandy, program coordinator at the Hale Center, said.

“[The center] was born out of protest,” Gandy said. “That’s really a big part of our history — students during that time were fighting for a space, fighting for administration and leadership to see them.”

Honoring the center’s history includes paying homage to its past iterations — a recurring theme for students, staff and faculty this anniversary year, Luckey said.

“That willingness to fight for their beliefs, for their space and to be heard, is similar to a lot of what we’re seeing on campus nowadays too,” Gandy said.

Former center director Larry Williamson Jr. — who retired in Nov. 2023 after serving since 1992 — is among those recognized, along with alumni, staff and faculty who helped build the center into what it is today, Luckey said.

The center is one of the most advanced Black cultural centers in the nation, according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s website.

“I think my predecessors were so foundational in ensuring that people felt welcomed, and included and that this is their space,” Luckey said.

Even though some generations are no longer at Ohio State, the connection between them still flourishes, Luckey said.

“Alumni want the same connection to be built for the generation that’s here now, and I’ve had conversations with them; they’re very eager to pay it forward,” Luckey said.

Alumni had the chance to reflect on the center’s legacy alongside students, staff and community members during the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s homecoming celebration Oct. 26.

The event highlighted a current art exhibit hosted by the center — which is titled “Finding Our Way Home” and was created by Richard Duarte Brown and other local artists — to commemorate its 35th anniversary, Luckey said.

Like other campus centers, Hale is gaining momentum following virtual and hybrid events it held during the pandemic, Luckey said. Part of this renewal involves bridging the gap between the on- and off-campus Black communities, Luckey said.

This bridge is primarily achieved through serving the community and connecting students to work and volunteer opportunities, Luckey said.

“How can we better engage the local community?” Luckey said. “Because with Ohio State and the Columbus community, there’s a disconnect there. How can we let them know that, actually, we want to serve you?”

In addition, Luckey said the Hale Center has organized several celebrations throughout the year to directly honor Williamson.

These include a ceremony held by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, celebrating his Distinguished Service Award given by the university upon his retirement, according to the Hale Center’s Instagram.

“We’re really trying to tap into that art side,” Luckey said. “This is [the community’s] home away from home too. So, just establishing that through the collaborative painting of a mural symbolizes us.”

Looking forward, the center will continue celebrating its anniversary across the year. Notably, the exhibit “Finding Our Way Home” will remain on the first floor of the center for visitors to enjoy, Luckey said.

More information about the center and its various happenings can be found at its website.