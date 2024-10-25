Local nonprofit Short North Alliance will shut down High Street this Saturday, setting the stage for Columbus’ annual HighBall Halloween event.

HighBall Halloween, an elaborate costume party complete with a couture fashion show, will return to Columbus — occupying the section of High Street from Goodale Street to Vine Street — Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight. This year’s iteration will feature a new, more inclusive element — free general admission.

This year marks the first time the event has offered free general admission, something Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance, said is highly important to the organization.

“In our community, we always want everyone to have an inclusive experience and the opportunity to participate in everything in our community,” Pandora said. “We really felt this was the time for us to open up the event to be accessible to everyone.”

According to HighBall Halloween’s website, Saturday’s party will be hosted by Columbus-based drag queen Nina West along with Matt Barnes and Monica Day from NBC4. The event will also include trivia, live performances, local art vendors and more.

Pandora said beyond making the event accessible to the wider community, the Short North Alliance’s annual goal with HighBall Halloween is promoting the work of local fashion designers and artists. This, in turn, provides greater support for the small business community.

“Art and culture are a huge piece of the district’s identity and history, and as an organization, we continue to help amplify ways in which artists and our small entrepreneurs can succeed here in the heart of our community,” Pandora said. “HighBall is something that we have done now for 17 years, really as an event created by our dynamic community to showcase the fashion and design workforce that is so prominent among the large segment of our retailers that are found here in our community.”

Shiree Houf, one of this year’s featured designers and an Ohio State alum, said HighBall Halloween has impacted her life personally and professionally throughout the last 13 years she has participated in its various activities.

“Professionally, I’ve gotten nearly every single job through HighBall,” Houf said. “Personally, it’s an opportunity to show my work and share my work with a community that supports me.”

Houf said the amount of creativity present at the festival, along with special guests like musicians DJ Connor and Anna and the Androids, are just a handful of reasons to attend HighBall.

“The public contest is a hoot; there’s so much creativity. You’re gonna see six amazing designers do crazy things that will blow your mind every year, so it’s worth it. Plus, [West] is gonna be there — who doesn’t wanna see [West]?” Houf said. “This year, there’s so much to do; there’s a market, a kids’ contest, I believe, and they’re making it a whole day-into-evening thing.”

This year’s HighBall Halloween will notably feature seven designers, with designers Rachel Katz and Shelly Teed competing as a pair, according to the event’s website. Beyond Houf, Katz and Teed, 2024’s other designers include Gerardo Encinas, Joan Madison, Storm Dolfi and Xantha Ward.

Pandora said her favorite part of HighBall Halloween is witnessing the Short North community, not to mention the Columbus community at large, come together.

“Every year, I personally just love to watch how the community shows up for this and how they’re really awestruck by the creativity that is found within the community,” Pandora said.

As for what Houf’s specific costume theme is, and what Pandora herself will wear during the event, Pandora said attendees can only find out once the day arrives.

“Oh, you have to come to HighBall and see that,” Pandora said. “I try to be something topical and somewhat couture every year, but, you know, that’s part of the fun and part of the surprise that you get to experience in HighBall every year.”

For more information about HighBall Halloween, including an event schedule, visit the event’s website.