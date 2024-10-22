Ohio State’s Framework Learning Space Grant has invested over $995,000 to renovate nine learning spaces across all its campuses — including branch campuses — into hubs designed to boost student collaboration and self-learning in the 2024 fiscal year.

Rebekah Gayley, assistant director of facility planning for Planning, Architecture and Real Estate — also known as PARE — said in an email that Ohio State has used this grant to add new features to the Wexner Center for the Arts, Townshend Hall and Journalism Building lobbies. The Jennings Courtyard and Northwood High Building Community Room were likewise updated, with hammocks also being permanently installed across campus.

Gayley said some of these additions include new furniture for all locations, including new seating arrangements in the Townshend Hall and Journalism Building lobbies, with the latter also featuring “new flooring,” “lighting” and “wall treatments.”

Nicole Holman, associate director of marketing and communications for the Office of Administration and Planning, said in an email that the Integrated Physical Planning Liaison Group — which “coordinates across the university to maximize effective use of resources, advance Framework 3.0 and advise senior leaders on capital planning and the physical environment,” according to its website — gives the university matching grant funds to use for projects relating to Framework 3.0, the university’s “master plan” for campus development.

Gayley said these “matching grant funds” involve IPPLG “matching” the dollar amount that Ohio State colleges, departments and units — such as the Offices of Student Life or Business and Finance — invest in improving their own respective “learning spaces.” These informal areas encompass lobbies, student lounges and outdoor spaces wherein Buckeyes can pursue academic tasks.

“The grant is a dollar-to-dollar match up to $50,000 — meaning that if a college/unit contributes $50,000 toward a project, IPPLG will match with $50,000,” Gayley said. “Improvements can be very expensive, and costs can be daunting for many colleges and units. By offering a dollar-to-dollar match, we help offset the cost of a project and make every dollar invested go twice as far.”

Framework 3.0 encompasses initiatives like renovating residence halls, developing Carmenton — an area that will house public, private and nonprofit organizations — and erecting a new recreation facility on South campus, according to its website.

The Framework 3.0 plan was passed by the Board of Trustees Aug. 17, 2023, according to prior Lantern reporting.

Holman said Framework 3.0 encourages students’ academic and social growth, and she feels that improving Ohio State’s study and activity spaces is essential in supporting this mission.

“As part of the Framework 3.0 planning process, the university identified a need for more informal learning spaces,” Holman said.

Holman said IPPLG invested in these locations because they met PARE’s eligibility criteria for matching grant funding for college and unit projects. These criteria align with the explicit goals — “enhance community, create an inclusive experience, promote stewardship and improve connectivity” — that are outlined in a video on Framework 3.0’s website.

“Spaces approved for grant funding must be areas that are intended for self-directed learning activities, socialization and collaboration,” Holman said. “In addition, the nature of the grant application and approval process, through completion, is collaborative — as IPPLG, PARE and the requesting college and unit work together to re-envision a space to ensure it aligns with Framework 3.0 and supports student success.”

Gayley said the collaborative efforts of Ohio State, PARE and IPPLG will give students new ways to experience and engage with the university’s different campuses.

“We enjoy collaborating with different departments to not only re-envision previously overlooked spaces, but create a renewed area for all Buckeyes to enjoy,” Gayley said.