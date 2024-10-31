Ohio State students looking to move off campus will have two additional housing developments to consider next school year.

Rambler Columbus and Peer on 7th are both brand-new luxury apartment complexes that reflect the growing trend in student housing, which attempts to balance proximity to campus with lifestyle- and wellness-oriented features meant to enhance student life, according to WOSU.

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, the growing demand for purpose-built student housing — also known as PBSH — is primarily driven by renters’ interest in spaces specifically designed with students’ lifestyles in mind, including elements such as study lounges, social spaces and on-site security features.

Rambler Columbus

A mixed-use residential building complex has taken the place of the 54-year-old Harrison House apartment building that once stood at 222 W. Lane Ave. Once completed in April 2025, the complex will be a mixed-use property that contains a total of 361 apartments and more than 700 beds, according to a Columbus Dispatch report.

Rambler Columbus — a $138 million development, according to the report — is an 11-story apartment and commercial building, connected to a 426-space parking garage. The starting rate at Rambler Columbus is $1,008, according to its website.

Proposals for the building were initially revealed in December 2020 and construction will be completed in April 2025, according to the report.

Bella Tuck, leasing manager at Rambler Columbus, said the various amenities available to students are what set the development apart from similar luxury apartments.

“We have our Daydreamer coffee shop that will be in the building once it opens, so we’ll have a full-service coffee bar,” Tuck said. “There’s also the rooftop pool, which we’ll turn into hot tubs in the winter, then our yoga studio and sauna, as well.”

Tuck said students can expect full key fob access for safety, which grants them entry to all the complex’s amenities, including 24-hour study pods for individual and group study sessions.

“We’ll have a podcast studio on the second floor, as well as several study spaces with free printers and whiteboards,” Tuck said.

In traditional off-campus fashion, Tuck said currently available leasing options only cater to individual leases, with nearly all large-occupancy spaces taken up for the upcoming school year; however, Rambler Columbus does offer affordable housing and income-based pricing on some leases.

“We do have an affordable housing plan through the city of Columbus, so if they are a full-time student with a part-time job, we do have certain floor plans at different rates,” Tuck said.

Students can find the number to call or text the leasing office for more information on available units at the Rambler Columbus’ website , as well as to schedule a tour.

Peer on 7th

Illinois-based developers at Peerless proposed the six-story, 150-unit mixed-use building at 50 E. Seventh Ave. in June 2021, and completed construction earlier this year, according to a Columbus Underground report.

According to its website, Peer on 7th’s more residential location will make it appealing to students who prefer to live a few steps away from campus’ bustling environment. The starting rate at Peer on 7th is $1005, according to Joselyn Stuckman, a leasing consultant for Peer on 7th.

“Our spacious off-campus apartments include modern interiors and amenities throughout,” said Michael Plattenberg, traveling operations manager for Peer on 7th Avenue. “We offer 55-inch smart TVs, in-unit washers and dryers, pendant lighting and we are just steps away from High Street, [Ohio State’s] campus and downtown Columbus.”

Like most off-campus housing, Plattenburg said Peer on 7th rents by the bed, meaning apartment rooms are individually leased, with income requirements measuring three times the monthly rent.

As spots fill up quickly, Plattenburg said students should act sooner rather than later.

“This is our first year of occupancy, so we have current residents, but we are currently leasing for the 2025-26 school year,” Plattenburg said.

According to the complex’s website, students will have access to a rooftop terrace, study lounge, fitness center, courtyard with fire pits, complimentary coffee bar and more.

For more information on leasing and to schedule a tour, students can go to the leasing website.