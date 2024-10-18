Two male students who were walking with a female non-student near 1738 N. High St. Thursday night around 11:46 p.m. were physically assaulted and robbed by four male suspects, according to an Ohio State Public Safety Notice issued around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

No arrests have been made at the time of publication, according to the Columbus Division of Police director of communications Jennifer Watson.

Prior to the assault, one of the four male suspects approached the female non-student and made remarks that prompted a verbal altercation between the two groups, according to the notice. Then, the four male suspects physically assaulted the male students. The suspects also took the male students’ cell phones and keys.

After the assault, the three victims went inside an area bar for assistance and the four male suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan, according to the notice.

The two male student victims were transported to the Wexner Medical Center to treat lacerations to the head, though the female non-student victim did not sustain injuries, the notice states.

CPD is the lead law enforcement agency investigating the crime and is receiving assistance from the Ohio State University Police Department, according to the notice.

Watson said in an email CPD asks that anyone with relevant information notify the police to help identify and locate the suspects.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Watson said. “We take crimes that impact all members of our community very seriously. Senseless violence will not be tolerated in our city.”

The notice states anyone with information should contact CPD at at 614-645-4545.

People can also report any information anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or to the University Crime Stoppers Tips line at 614-247-TIPS, according to the notice. Individuals can also contact university police at 614-292-2121.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is obtained.