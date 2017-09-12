Football: Ohio State releases conference schedules for 2020 and 2021

The Big Ten schedules for the next four seasons were released Tuesday, nearly completing Ohio State’s full schedules up to 2021. A pair of out-of-conference matchups in 2020 and 2021 remain the only two yet-to-be determined opponents for the Buckeyes.

Unlike 2017 when Ohio State had opened up on the road against Indiana on a Thursday, Ohio State will only play games on Saturdays for every game announced through 2027, and it will only travel on the road to open the season for a matchup against Minnesota — the only Big Ten season-opener announced.

Nebraska is scheduled to play Ohio State every year between last season’s matchup in Columbus until 2021, marking six-straight seasons the two teams will match up against one another. Ohio State won last season’s game 62-3 and is scheduled to travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 14.

Ohio State will also play host to Iowa in 2020, which will be the Hawkeyes’ second visit to Columbus since 2013.

Upcoming Schedules

2018 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 1 – Oregon State

Sept. 8 – Rutgers

Sept. 15 – vs. TCU*

Sept. 22 – Tulane

Sept. 29 – at Penn State

Oct. 6 – Indiana

Oct. 13 – Minnesota

Oct. 20 – at Purdue

Oct. 27 – Off

Nov. 3 – Nebraska

Nov. 10 – at Michigan State

Nov. 17 – at Maryland

Nov. 24 – Michigan

Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game

*AT&T Stadium; North Dallas



2019 Ohio State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic

Sept. 7 – Cincinnati

Sept. 14 – at Indiana

Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 28 – at Nebraska

Oct. 5 – Michigan State

Oct. 12 – Off

Oct. 19 – at Northwestern

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin

Nov. 2 – Off

Nov. 9 – Maryland

Nov. 16 – at Rutgers

Nov. 23 – Penn State

Nov. 30 – at Michigan

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game



2020 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

Sept. 19 – TBD

Sept. 26 – Rutgers

Oct. 3 – Off

Oct. 10 – Iowa

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – Nebraska

Nov. 7 – Indiana

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – at Illinois

Nov. 28 – Michigan



2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 4 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – TBD

Oct. 2 – at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Purdue

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Rutgers

Oct. 30 – Michigan State

Nov. 6 – at Indiana

Nov. 13 – Maryland

Nov. 20 – Penn State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan