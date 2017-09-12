Football: Ohio State releases conference schedules for 2020 and 2021

The Big Ten schedules for the next four seasons were released Tuesday, nearly completing Ohio State’s full schedules up to 2021. A pair of out-of-conference matchups in 2020 and 2021 remain the only two yet-to-be determined opponents for the Buckeyes.
Unlike 2017 when Ohio State had opened up on the road against Indiana on a Thursday, Ohio State will only play games on Saturdays for every game announced through 2027, and it will only travel on the road to open the season for a matchup against Minnesota — the only Big Ten season-opener announced.
Nebraska is scheduled to play Ohio State every year between last season’s matchup in Columbus until 2021, marking six-straight seasons the two teams will match up against one another. Ohio State won last season’s game 62-3 and is scheduled to travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 14.
Ohio State will also play host to Iowa in 2020, which will be the Hawkeyes’ second visit to Columbus since 2013.
Upcoming Schedules
2018 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 1 – Oregon State
Sept. 8 – Rutgers
Sept. 15 – vs. TCU*
Sept. 22 – Tulane
Sept. 29 – at Penn State
Oct. 6 – Indiana
Oct. 13 – Minnesota
Oct. 20 – at Purdue
Oct. 27 – Off
Nov. 3 – Nebraska
Nov. 10 – at Michigan State
Nov. 17 – at Maryland
Nov. 24 – Michigan
Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game
*AT&T Stadium; North Dallas
2019 Ohio State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7 – Cincinnati
Sept. 14 – at Indiana
Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28 – at Nebraska
Oct. 5 – Michigan State
Oct. 12 – Off
Oct. 19 – at Northwestern
Oct. 26 – Wisconsin
Nov. 2 – Off
Nov. 9 – Maryland
Nov. 16 – at Rutgers
Nov. 23 – Penn State
Nov. 30 – at Michigan
Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
2020 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 – Bowling Green
Sept. 12 – at Oregon
Sept. 19 – TBD
Sept. 26 – Rutgers
Oct. 3 – Off
Oct. 10 – Iowa
Oct. 17 – at Michigan State
Oct. 24 – at Penn State
Oct. 31 – Nebraska
Nov. 7 – Indiana
Nov. 14 – at Maryland
Nov. 21 – at Illinois
Nov. 28 – Michigan
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 4 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – TBD
Oct. 2 – at Nebraska
Oct. 9 – Purdue
Oct. 16 – Off
Oct. 23 – at Rutgers
Oct. 30 – Michigan State
Nov. 6 – at Indiana
Nov. 13 – Maryland
Nov. 20 – Penn State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan