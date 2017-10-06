Lantern Podcast – Episode 1

This week we discuss the Department of Education’s rescinding of Title IX and its impact at Ohio State with Engagement Editor Matt Dorsey. Also, Ohio State strikes a deal with Apple. Campus Editor Summer Cartwright joins the podcast to discuss this deal.
