Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

FOOD AND DRINK

  • West Jefferson July 4th Streetfest 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Huntington Lot (FREE)
    • Food trucks will be parked at the Huntington Lot July 3-4 and fireworks to be watched from home will be set off July 4 at 10 p.m.

ART AND FILM

  • Easton Sunset Series Drive-in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” 8:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center ($10 per car)
    • Additional dates: Friday, July 3rd at 1 p.m.: “Just Mercy”; Friday, July 3rd at 5 p.m.: “Just Mercy”; Friday, July 3rd at 9 p.m.: “Just Mercy”

OTHER

