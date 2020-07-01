Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Friday, July 3

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, July 1

Upper Arlington Farmers Market 4 p.m. at Get Fresh Markets (FREE)

Thursday, July 2

West Jefferson July 4th Streetfest 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Huntington Lot (FREE) Food trucks will be parked at the Huntington Lot July 3-4 and fireworks to be watched from home will be set off July 4 at 10 p.m.



Friday, July 3

Backyard BBQ and BOOM! 7 p.m. at Taft’s Brewing Company (FREE)

Aloha Friday 4 p.m. at Seventh Son Brewing (FREE)

Saturday, July 4

The Dublin Market 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Bridge Park (FREE)

Tuesday, July 7

Cousins Maine Lobster 11 a.m. at Stephanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Thursday, July 2

Easton Sunset Series Drive-in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” 8:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center ($10 per car) Additional dates: Friday, July 3rd at 1 p.m.: “Just Mercy”; Friday, July 3rd at 5 p.m.: “Just Mercy”; Friday, July 3rd at 9 p.m.: “Just Mercy”



Saturday, July 4

A Socially Distanced Jurassic Park Beer Tasting 9 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($41)

OTHER

Wednesday, July 1

Air Hockey Tournament 7 p.m. at Old North Arcade ($5)

Friday, July 3

Red White & Boom Pop-up Shop 5 p.m. at The Scioto Mile (FREE)

Saturday, July 4

Monday, July 6