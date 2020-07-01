Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Friday, July 3
- Social Distance Tour: Fred, White & Boom! 7 p.m. online (FREE)
- MILLENNIUM AGE HOSTS: SILENT PARTY CBUS “WE OUTSIDE” TRAP VS TWERK EDITION 9:30 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($12)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, July 1
- Upper Arlington Farmers Market 4 p.m. at Get Fresh Markets (FREE)
Thursday, July 2
- West Jefferson July 4th Streetfest 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Huntington Lot (FREE)
- Food trucks will be parked at the Huntington Lot July 3-4 and fireworks to be watched from home will be set off July 4 at 10 p.m.
Friday, July 3
- Backyard BBQ and BOOM! 7 p.m. at Taft’s Brewing Company (FREE)
- Aloha Friday 4 p.m. at Seventh Son Brewing (FREE)
Saturday, July 4
- The Dublin Market 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Bridge Park (FREE)
Tuesday, July 7
- Cousins Maine Lobster 11 a.m. at Stephanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, July 2
- Easton Sunset Series Drive-in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” 8:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center ($10 per car)
- Additional dates: Friday, July 3rd at 1 p.m.: “Just Mercy”; Friday, July 3rd at 5 p.m.: “Just Mercy”; Friday, July 3rd at 9 p.m.: “Just Mercy”
Saturday, July 4
- A Socially Distanced Jurassic Park Beer Tasting 9 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($41)
OTHER
Wednesday, July 1
- Air Hockey Tournament 7 p.m. at Old North Arcade ($5)
Friday, July 3
- Red White & Boom Pop-up Shop 5 p.m. at The Scioto Mile (FREE)
Saturday, July 4
- The Stay Away From Each Other Get Together Car “Parade” Doo Dah! 1 p.m. at Short North/Victorian Village (FREE)
- Freedom For Black Lives Rally/March 6 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)
- #BlackSummer614 Series: Black of July/Interdependence Day 4 p.m. at City of Columbus – City Hall
Monday, July 6
- American Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (FREE with scheduled appointment)