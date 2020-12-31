In one of the most unusual holiday seasons to date, a superhero epic is a sight more welcome and warm than a yuletide fire. “Wonder Woman 1984” brings a sorely needed story of heroics, but this follow-up is certainly a mixed bag that can be more flash than substance.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the next chapter in the adventures of Wonder Woman was released in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 25. In the latest installment of the DC cinematic universe, the thundering heroine beloved for generations came crashing back to the big screen for a sequel blockbuster bigger and weirder than the original.

This time around, the western front of World War I is traded for the dazzling flash of the 1980s, as Wonder Woman deals with a new age, new villains and a sinister plot capable of collapsing the entire world order.

The heroine finds herself in the year 1984, fully integrated into “the world of men” and working at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. During her work, she discovers a stone with the power to grant wishes that, after falling into the wrong hands of an ambitious oil tycoon and a dejected scientist, spells disaster that only the great Amazon princess can stop.

The film is led powerfully by Gal Gadot, playing a more emotionally raw and introspective iteration of the well-known superhero. The return of her war-time love Steve Trevor — played by the exceedingly charming Chris Pine — by way of a magical wish is a welcome sight, and his fish-out-of-water narrative of being a WWI veteran dropped into the excess of the ’80s is played up for lots of laughs and insightful commentary.

The two villains of the film — the driven but failure-ridden businessman Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the discouraged scientist turned apex predator Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) — make for a unique and sympathetic pair of adversaries. Through these antagonists and the turn of events, the film cleverly explores themes of desire, sacrifice and the age-old idea that every wish comes at a cost.

The action is exciting and will glue your eyes to the screen. Wonder Woman has a whole new set of cool stunts, tricks and stylish ways of beating up the bad guys; the lasso of truth might be one of the coolest tools in the superhero arsenal, and the clever ways in which it is used are the icing on the cake of what could be a masterclass in stellar superhero action.

The narrative of this sequel, however, is messy to say the least. The pacing is fairly slow near the beginning and picks up quickly near the middle and into the conclusion, removing the audience from everything that is happening. This change in pace makes the story feel far campier than last time.

On a more positive note, the plot is refreshingly unique in a time when the superhero genre is beginning to feel tired. The film is riddled with touching moments that were so moving I found myself rewinding to watch them two or three times. The climax is a gripping spectacle, filled with tears, heart-pounding action and an unexpectedly moving message.

The vibrant setting of the 1980s is fully realized and used to great effect; the parachute pants and neon colors will be sure to ignite nostalgia. I would be lying, however, if I didn’t mention that at times the setting of the ’80s felt more like a gimmick to attract interest in the film than something essential to the plot in any way.

The writing has hints of brilliance but is more often filled with dull and forgettable dialogue. The emotional scenes really do hit, but many of the jokes fall flat and pale in comparison to standard Marvel fare.

In spite of the film being a rollercoaster of fulfilled and unfulfilled potential, “WW84” is a sequel with a lot of heart. While clearly imperfect in its execution, the film expands upon the heroic life of Wonder Woman with a new chapter that has a unique plot dripping with the nostalgia of Reagan-era America. Watching a brave warrior rise to a challenge and overcome it against all odds is a fitting end to a year that has challenged all of us so deeply — and made each of us a little more heroic ourselves.

Rating: 3.1/5