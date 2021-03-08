After ending the weekend one point down and one player down, the Buckeyes return to Columbus without a championship title.

Once the puck dropped between No. 3 Ohio State (12-6-0) and No. 2 Wisconsin (13-3-1), the game was tighter than the coaches’ face masks. It took extra time, but the Badgers ultimately edged the Buckeyes 3-2.

Due to an injury, the Buckeyes had to proceed without senior forward Liz Schepers.

Stuck in a 0-0 deadlock after the first period, the scoreboard did not even flicker after two Buckeye penalty kills, but Wisconsin senior forward Daryl Watts broke open the scoring three minutes into the second period with a goal for the Badgers.

“Some people had to step up and play who didn’t get a lot of minutes this year and they did great,” head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “And because of their fitness and their commitment to everything that they do every day in practice without playing prepared them for this moment to play against one of the best teams in the country.”

With the Buckeyes down one and less than 10 minutes left in the third period, it took a goal from junior defenseman Sophie Jaques for the game to glide into overtime.

“I knew we were trying as many pucks on net as we could to test the goalie,” Jaques said.

“I saw the other screen in front of the the net so I just fired the puck on that and it happened to go in,”

Watts was the dominant scorer for the Badgers, and she was named WCHA Player of the Year March 5 — becoming the third-straight Wisconsin player to take home the honor. At 1.94, her points-per-game average leads all NCAA players.

Each team played competitively with both Ohio State and Wisconsin ending with 20 shots on the goal after overtime. The goaltenders were also equally matched with junior Andrea Braendli tallying 17 saves and redshirt senior Kennedy Blair having 18.

Before reaching their fifth and final contest of the season, the Buckeyes split their Thanksgiving series with the Badgers and then repeated a similar pattern Jan. 8-9.

In the end, it was Wisconsin freshman forward Lacey Eden who got the last shot less than a minute into the overtime period.

“This loss does not dictate who you are and what this season resembles, and I feel confident that you’re gonna get another shot,” Muzerall said.

Ohio State’s draw in the NCAA Tournament is yet to be determined, and the first round is set to begin Saturday.