Ohio State’s Department of History sent a call to action to University President Kristina M. Johnson and other administrators demanding resources and reform to policing practices.

The department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee sent the letter following approval by a departmental vote May 5. Margaret Newell, a member of the committee, said the department felt compelled to act in support of calls by student leaders to reform Ohio State’s relationship with CPD. Newell said Johnson received the letter Friday.

“In many ways the writing of this statement was a response to the student actions,” Newell said. “I think the students have really been leaders on this.”

The department demanded immediate action by the university to provide resources for students, staff and faculty, initiate dialogue with student activists seeking action around these issues, launch a data-driver evaluation of the relationship between Ohio State and Columbus police with a focus on actions taken on or near campus and ask the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a “pattern-or-practice” review of CPD, according to the statement.

The department also demands the university investigate Columbus public safety services using research from Ohio State and then turn the results over to Columbus city government with result-based recommendations.

“We’d also like to see some decisions made with some data and to harness the expertise at the university,” Newell said. “We’d like to start dialogue among and between all these great minds at this great university and with the students too.”

According to the statement, the department publicly condemns the killings by Columbus Police of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who died after being shot multiple times outside his home in northeast Columbus, André Hill, an unarmed Black man, and Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl.

“We deeply empathize with the experiences and concerns of people of color who are uniquely affected by these injustices,” the Committee states. “We acknowledge the resulting pain and stand in solidarity with everyone who wants to live in a just society.”

Newell said the statement was initially sent to the leadership in the College of Arts and Sciences for review before it was sent to university administrators.

Kevin Leonardi, senior director of marketing and communications in the College of Arts and Sciences, said in an email the statement was shared in advance with the College of Arts and Sciences leadership May 5. The history department then posted and shared it publicly on May 6.

On April 27, President Kristina M. Johnson sent a universitywide email acknowledging contention over campus-area policing.

In the email, Johnson acknowledged the jurisdiction of Columbus Police on and off the university’s campus. She also stated there is a mutual-aid agreement between Ohio State police and CPD that allows OSUPD to assist in the off campus community.

The university also hires individual CPD officers to perform specific services such as traffic control for athletic events, Johnson stated.

The Department demanded a written response including a dated timeline for the implementation of their requested actions by May 17.