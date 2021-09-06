The Ohio State field hockey team wrapped up the Buckeye Invitational with a 1-0 win over Miami (Ohio) Monday.

A goal from junior midfielder Leanne Bough with 9:35 remaining was enough to lift the No. 22 Buckeyes (3-1) over the No. 21 Redhawks (1-4).

Bough scored from the top of the circle, hitting a backhand shot into the lower-left corner.

“The ball kind of broke loose, and Hallie (Brost) and I were both running for it, so I yelled for her to hold (the ball) there and I took the shot and it worked out,” Bough said.

The Redhawks held the Buckeyes to one goal through 60 minutes despite eight of 16 shots on target from Ohio State. Miami finished with six shots total.

“In the third and fourth quarter, we had really good pressure on them,” Buckeyes’ head coach Jarred Martin said. “We had some amazing shots, and the constant pressure we had today, we’ll be able to carry over to next weekend.”

Miami junior goalie Isabelle Perese wrapped up the game for the Redhawks with a season-high seven saves.

“Their goalkeeper made some great saves,” Martin said. “She definitely kept us out and really held them into the game.”

The win for the Buckeyes pushes their win streak to two — their largest so far in the early season.

The Buckeyes go on the road for a three-game trip, starting with Wake Forest Friday. They continue the weekend on Sunday against Appalachian State, wrapping up the road trip in East Lansing, Michigan, as they open up conference play against the Michigan State Spartans Sept. 17.