The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team wrapped up their season this weekend with away losses at No. 4 Maryland and No. 12 Saint Joseph’s.

The Buckeyes opened play Friday against Maryland, dropping their conference finale 6-0.

Maryland got on the board early. The Terrapins freshman forward Hope Rose scored off a penalty corner, making it her eighth goal of the season.

Rose is ninth in the conference in goals scored.

The Terps added two more goals in the second quarter. Senior defender Riley Donnelly scored off a penalty corner, which was Maryland’s second of the game before redshirt senior forward Mayv Clune scored, making it a three-goal game.

The scoring didn’t stop after halftime, as Maryland found the back of the net three more times.

In the third quarter, sophomore forward Anna Castaldo added another goal before graduate midfielder Kyler Greenwalt converted off a third penalty corner.

Maryland’s senior midfielder Bibi Donraadt made it six goals in the fourth. Donraadt is sixth in the conference in goals.

The loss for the Buckeyes confirms a 1-7 conference record on the year, and Ohio State is now 0-17 all-time against Maryland.

The Buckeyes then traveled to Philadelphia to take on No. 12 Saint Joseph’s Sunday.

The Hawks opened the scoring in the first with a goal from junior defender Freke van Tilburg off a penalty corner. This was Van Tilburg’s 12th goal of the season.

Just over five minutes later, Ohio State senior forward Jessica Hourihane scored off a rebound to tie it up.

After halftime, junior forward Sarah Charley scored off a deflection to give Ohio State a 2-1 lead. The advantage was short-lived as the Hawks freshman midfielder Sol Borensztein answered back to tie it back up three minutes later.

Senior midfielder Emma Goldean scored to open the fourth quarter and give the Buckeyes a 3-2 advantage. Saint Joseph’s graduate midfielder Cassidy Atchison quickly tied it back up to three apiece.

Atchison then found the back of the net once again to put the game to bed, scoring with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State will finish the season with a 7-11 record after starting the season 5-1.