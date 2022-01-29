Former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas Friday and subsequently released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arnette’s arrest followed reports of a person with a gun at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino at 5:45 p.m. Friday. The 25-year-old was arrested with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of a class one or two level substance.

Arnette will appear in court Sunday, according to Clark County jail records.

The Las Vegas Raiders previously released Arnette Nov. 3, 2021, after a video surfaced online of the 2020 first-round pick brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill someone.

The Dallas native signed with the Chiefs Jan. 20 on a reserve/future contract basis, meaning the two parties mutually agreed on the contract to go into effect March 16.

Arnette has played in 13 NFL games, recording 29 tackles and three passes defended.

At Ohio State, the cornerback appeared in 47 games, logging 104 tackles, five interceptions while recovering one fumble.