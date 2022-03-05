No. 12 Ohio State got off to a smooth start in the postseason, defeating Penn State 4-3 Friday at the Schottenstein Center.

The Buckeyes (22-11-2) never trailed during the contest and are now one win away from advancing to the Big Ten semifinal and keeping their season alive. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said the Buckeyes played a complete game in the win.

“A win is a win — we’ll take it,” Rohlik said. “You got to play bell to bell. That’s a good hockey team and they’re never out of it, so I give our guys credit tonight. We did our job and hung in there in the end.”

The first period saw no goals through 20 minutes of play, but plenty of back-and-forth action from the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions (15-19-1).

“I think both teams were playing pretty solid hockey. You don’t want to be the team to make the mistake,” Rohlik said. “We just wanted to keep things like that with our structure and get the first goal and that’s what happened tonight.”

Ohio State scored the first three goals of the game, one of which were from freshman forward Georgii Merkulov. Merkulov entered the series with the most goals in the Big Ten and his two contributions to the scoreboard during the game pushed him to 20 on the year.

Penn State drew things within one after netting two in the second period from forwards sophomore Tyler Paquette and junior Connor McMenamin at 7:53 and 9:56, respectively.

The Buckeyes distanced themselves once again with a second goal from Merkulov at 16:52 in the third period, but Penn State answered back at 17:10 to put the game at 4-3 Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions’ goal came off the stick of junior defenseman Kenny Johnson.

Pushing and shoving followed what seemed like every stoppage in play, but senior forward Quinn Preston said that was simply the atmosphere of postseason hockey.

“I just think it’s the playoffs,” Preston said. “Everyone wants to play harder and win every battle. It’s just playoff hockey.”

With a win Saturday, Ohio State can punch its ticket to the Big Ten semifinal, while Penn State can force a tiebreaker game Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network Plus.